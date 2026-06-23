Lionel Messi scores brace in Argentina vs Austria match

Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. The Group J clash took place at Arlington Stadium in Dallas. Lionel Messi scored twice for Argentina, netting the first goal in the 38th minute and the second in the 90+5th minute.

Argentina dominated much of the match statistics. The team recorded 12 shots, while Austria had six attempts. Argentina had three shots on target, compared to one for Austria.

Argentina controlled 54% of possession, while Austria had 46%. The South Americans also led in passing: Argentina completed 538 passes, and Austria completed 440. Passing accuracy was 90% and 87%, respectively.

Argentina committed 13 fouls, and Austria committed 12. Both teams received two yellow cards each, with no red cards issued. Argentina was caught offside twice, while Austria had no offsides.

Austria had the advantage in corner kicks, recording three compared to Argentina's one. However, Austria's attacks failed to result in a goal.

After the second round, Argentina leads the group with six points. Austria is in second place with three points. Jordan and Algeria have yet to score any points.