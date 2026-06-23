WC 2026: Norway vs Senegal 3:2 (Watch goals)

·66·Sport
WC 2026: Norway vs Senegal 3:2 (Watch goals)

In the second round of the World Cup group stage, the Norway national team faced Senegal. The Europeans secured a confident 3:2 victory. Pedersen and Haaland (brace) scored for Norway, while both goals for the Africans were scored by Sarr.

WC 2026. Group I. Matchday 2
June 23. East Rutherford. MetLife Stadium
Norway — Senegal 3:2
Goals: Pedersen 43, Haaland 48, 58 (brace) — Sarr 53, 90+3 (brace).

NorwaySenegalErling HaalandMetLife StadiumEast Rutherford
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against UzbekistanCristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against UzbekistanToday, 12:02Erling Haaland: Playing in the World Cup is an amazing feelingErling Haaland: Playing in the World Cup is an amazing feelingToday, 12:00Julian Alvarez Wants to Leave Atletico Madrid: Forward Dreams of BarcelonaJulian Alvarez Wants to Leave Atletico Madrid: Forward Dreams of BarcelonaToday, 11:53WC 2026: Algeria secure gritty victory over JordanWC 2026: Algeria secure gritty victory over JordanToday, 11:38Kilian Mbappe Shines Once Again Against IraqKilian Mbappe Shines Once Again Against IraqToday, 11:13Eldor Shomurodov: We will play against Portugal without pressure and with confidenceEldor Shomurodov: We will play against Portugal without pressure and with confidenceToday, 11:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan