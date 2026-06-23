WC 2026: Norway vs Senegal 3:2 (Watch goals)
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WC 2026. Group I. Matchday 2
In the second round of the World Cup group stage, the Norway national team faced Senegal. The Europeans secured a confident 3:2 victory. Pedersen and Haaland (brace) scored for Norway, while both goals for the Africans were scored by Sarr.
WC 2026. Group I. Matchday 2
June 23. East Rutherford. MetLife Stadium
Norway — Senegal 3:2
Goals: Pedersen 43, Haaland 48, 58 (brace) — Sarr 53, 90+3 (brace).
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