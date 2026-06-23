Bayern Demands Record Fee for Olise

Bayern Munich is not willing to part ways with one of its key players, Michael Olise, easily. The German giants will only consider selling the French footballer if a record-breaking offer is received.

According to journalist Roberto Gomes, the Bayern management has informed Real Madrid of their position regarding Olise.

The source notes that the Munich side is ready to enter negotiations only if an offer exceeding 222 million euros arrives for the 24-year-old winger this summer.

This amount equals the most expensive transfer in football history. In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain signed the Brazilian Neymar from Barcelona for exactly 222 million euros.

To date, that deal remains the costliest transfer in world football history. If a higher amount is paid for Olise, the French player could set a new record.

Michael Olise is currently participating in the 2026 World Cup with the France national team. The French have collected six points in the group stage and secured early qualification for the playoffs.

Olise was one of Bayern's most effective players last season. He appeared in 52 matches across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists.

The French winger joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024. In a short time, he became one of the main driving forces of the Munich attack.

While Real Madrid has shown interest in Olise, Bayern's extremely high valuation may make the transfer difficult to complete.

The German club considers the player a vital part of their future core project and intends to let him go only for an irresistible offer.