Lionel Messi turns 39: The absolute record holder in World Cup history

Today, June 24, the entire football world celebrates a great date. One of the greatest geniuses in football history, the forward for the Argentina national team and USA's Inter Miami, Lionel Messi turns 39!

The most interesting part is that Leo is welcoming this auspicious age not by simply resting, but by breaking another cosmic record on the pitch.

The absolute king in World Cup history!

The ongoing 2026 World Cup has become not just another tournament for Messi, but a historical peak. The experienced forward has written his name in gold letters as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. He currently has exactly 18 goals to his credit!

With this figure, he managed to surpass German legend Miroslav Klose and French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who had held the lead for many years.

Player National team World Cup goals Lionel Messi Argentina 18 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 Kylian Mbappe France 16

A legend who refuses to stop

We all remember well that Messi spent the most magical and unforgettable period of his career at Barcelona. There, he won the Spanish league, Champions League trophies, set countless personal records, and won the Ballon d'Or eight times.

The ultimate peak: In 2022, Messi achieved victory with Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, putting an end to all his longings in football.

Many thought Leo would leave the big stage after this victory. But he continues to bring joy to millions of fans at Inter Miami in the USA and leads his country toward new triumphs as the loyal captain of the Argentina national team in the 2026 World Cup.

Happy Birthday, King of Football!