Thiago Almada Leaves Atlético Madrid to Join River Plate

Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada will continue his career in his homeland. According to Goal.com, Atlético Madrid and Buenos Aires club River Plate have announced that they have reached an official agreement over the player’s transfer. The decision brings the Argentine’s latest chapter in Europe to an end and sees him return home. Goal.com reports this.

Thiago Almada joined the Madrid club last summer. However, his first and only season with the capital side did not last as long as he had expected. During his brief spell in La Liga, the midfielder fought for a place in the starting lineup and made 40 appearances across all competitions.

His only season in Europe

It is reported that during his single season with Atlético, Thiago Almada recorded four goals and two assists. Although his performances did not go unnoticed by the coaching staff, both parties decided that it would be best for the player to continue his career in the Argentine league.

Although the financial details of the transfer have not been disclosed, the agreement has been officially confirmed. River Plate, meanwhile, have warmly welcomed the talented player’s return and plan to make him one of the key figures in the squad.

The club’s official reaction

The Madrid club published a statement on its official website, thanking the player. It read: “Atlético Madrid wishes Thiago Almada great success in his professional career and personal life.”

The transfer opens a new chapter for the Argentine. After returning to his homeland, he will have the opportunity to continue performing at a high level for River Plate and put his experience on the international stage at the team’s service.