Play-off Revolution: FIFA Plans to Change Penalty Shootout Rules

The most exciting, nerve-wracking, and drama-filled moments in the world of football are undoubtedly penalty shootouts. As the World Cup 2026 group stage concludes and the knockout stages (play-offs) approach, FIFA is preparing an unexpected and very serious update.

It has been reported that FIFA is conducting urgent negotiations with the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the governing body that determines the laws of football, to change the penalty shootout procedure. Most surprisingly, despite the tournament already being underway, this change could come into effect during the World Cup 2026 play-offs!

Old vs. New Procedure: What Changes?

If you haven't noticed why the referee usually tosses a coin twice before a penalty shootout until now, the following table will help you easily understand the difference:

Current Procedure (Two Coin Tosses) New System Proposed by FIFA (One Coin Toss) 1st coin toss: Determines which team kicks first (or starts the series). Single coin toss: The coin is tossed only once. The captain of the winning team gets the right to choose their advantage first. 2nd coin toss: Determines which goal at the stadium the penalty shootout will take place at. The winner of the toss chooses whether to kick first/second or which goal the series will be held at. The losing side takes the remaining option.

Why is this system being introduced?

FIFA representatives believe that this change will make the penalty shootout more fair and strategic.

Under the current rule, a team lucky in both tosses could secure both the goal facing their fans and the opportunity to kick first, putting immense psychological pressure on the opponent. In the new system, the team that loses the toss still has at least one important choice.