Declan Rice, signed by London's Arsenal for £105 million, is now recognized not only as one of the strongest midfielders in the English Premier League but in world football. The move from West Ham to the "Gunners" marked a turning point in the player's career and raised his level of play by several notches. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Former England national team captain Terry Butcher highly praised Rice's growth in an interview with Goal.com. In his opinion, such a massive transfer and moving to a prestigious club requires the player to reach a completely new level mentally and physically. Drawing from his own experience, Butcher emphasized that the pressure and competition at big clubs force a player to work harder on themselves.

While Rice was previously seen primarily as a defensive midfielder or a defender, in Arsenal's system, he has evolved into a true "box-to-box" player. Now, he is a key weapon for his team not only in stopping opponent attacks but also in providing assists and effectively utilizing set pieces. His versatility fits perfectly with Mikel Arteta's style.

The path to captaincy and new responsibilities

According to Terry Butcher, Declan Rice is the most deserving candidate to take over the captaincy from Harry Kane in the England national team in the future. His leadership qualities and character on the pitch have made him the team's true engine. Moving from a mid-table team like West Ham to Arsenal, who fight for the championship, has strengthened his mentality.

"When you play for West Ham, opponents know they can beat you. But when you step onto the pitch in an Arsenal shirt, everyone wants to beat you, which requires playing with 100 percent effort in every battle," says Butcher. In his view, Rice has already entered the ranks of elite footballers who could be contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

Now 27, the midfielder is aiming for great goals not only at the club level but also on the international stage. His chances of winning the Premier League with Arsenal and the World Cup with England are highly rated. The success of the young man who was released from the Chelsea academy serves as an example for many young footballers.

In conclusion, the record funds spent by Arsenal have fully paid off. Declan Rice has not only solved the problems in the center of the pitch but is also playing a crucial role in shaping the team's winning mentality. His transfer is a vivid example of how a correctly chosen project and a coach's trust can transform a player in modern football.