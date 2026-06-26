The 2026 FIFA World Cup, held on the pitches of the USA, Mexico, and Canada, is making history not only with beautiful goals but also with unexpected anti-records. The historic record for the most own goals in the final stages of a World Cup has officially been equaled in this tournament!

The goal that equaled the record: Netherlands vs. Tunisia match

The match between the Netherlands and Tunisia in Group F (3:1) caused this record to be updated. Just 3 minutes into the game, Tunisian midfielder Ellyes Skhiri unexpectedly scored an own goal.

This unexpected situation was recorded in the 2026 World Cup as exactly the 12th own goal to go down in history.

Abduvohid Nematov is also on the list

The most interesting and painful aspect is that the list of authors of these own goals includes the talented goalkeeper of the Uzbekistan national team, Abduvohid Nematov. In the intense match against Portugal, the ball unexpectedly ricocheted off our skilled goalkeeper and ended up in our own net. Nevertheless, this is part of football, and no one is immune to such situations.

Full list of 'unlucky' players at the 2026 World Cup

Meet the 12 players who 'contributed' to this historic record by scoring own goals in the World Cup:

Mahmoud Abunada (Qatar)

Yazan Al-Arab (Jordan)

Mohammed Al-Mannai (Qatar)

Hassan Al-Tambakti (Saudi Arabia)

Cameron Burgess (Australia)

Damian Bobadilla (Paraguay)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

Miro Muheim (Switzerland)

Abduvohid Nematov (Uzbekistan)

Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia)

Mohamed Hany (Egypt)

Aymen Hussein (Iraq)

An important match ahead!

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team will play its final and decisive match in Group K against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 23. This important clash will start at 04:30 Tashkent time. We wish our representatives nothing but victory in the upcoming match!