Xprize Founder Supports Global Surveillance: "People Behave Better When Watched"

·3·Technology
Xprize Founder Supports Global Surveillance: "People Behave Better When Watched"

Peter Diamandis, a prominent figure in the tech world and founder of the Xprize foundation, has made a provocative statement regarding privacy and global surveillance. He believes that a mass surveillance system implemented worldwide could benefit humanity, as people tend to behave more orderly and politely when they feel they are being watched. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

On his X social media page and in an article on the Substack platform, Diamandis emphasized that an era of "radical transparency" is approaching. In the future he envisions, no one can hide anywhere. According to the entrepreneur, we are enveloping the planet in a "sensor ecosystem." This system includes everything from home cameras to smartphones in pockets, autonomous cars like Tesla moving on the ground, and satellites in space.

The Era of Mass Surveillance and Transparency

Diamandis' views were further reinforced after a conversation with Will Marshall, CEO of Planet (the largest satellite operator monitoring the Earth's surface). Marshall noted that it is now impossible to hide a school or a data center being built anywhere in the world. Every square meter of land is photographed daily from space, taking accountability to a new level.

Interestingly, Peter Diamandis is not alone in this. About two years ago, Oracle founder Larry Ellison made a similar prediction. Ellison believes that in an environment where everything is constantly recorded and reported, citizens will be forced to control their behavior. This, in turn, would lead to a decrease in crime and the strengthening of social order.

The End of Privacy and the Education of a New Generation

Today, people are under constant surveillance through Ring security systems, street cameras, and various advertising networks in their daily lives. However, Diamandis' statement stands out by aiming to completely eliminate the concept of personal privacy. He advised parents to prepare their children for a world where a "hidden life" no longer exists.

According to his recommendation, the best privacy strategy for the new generation is honesty. That is, a person should live in such a way that even when every step and action is visible, they do nothing to be ashamed of or afraid of. At the same time, he called for a struggle to ensure that surveillance is not one-sided, but bilateral (where the public can also monitor the government and powerful individuals).

In Uzbekistan, technological surveillance tools, particularly smart cameras on roads and security systems in public places, are also expanding. Diamandis' views are expected to spark serious global debates about the balance between personal freedom and security.

TechnologySurveillancePrivacyXprizeFuture
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