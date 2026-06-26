Hundreds of Speakers Found on Mysterious Mountain: What Is the Reason?

·5·World
Hundreds of Speakers Found on Mysterious Mountain: What Is the Reason?

A mother and daughter hiking on the famous Mount Shasta in California, USA, encountered an unexpected situation. While searching for the source of strange and eerie sounds echoing through the forest, they discovered hundreds of solar-powered Bluetooth speakers.

Carrie Ann Snur and her daughter Jordan were horseback riding when they heard scream-like sounds coming from among the trees. After veering off the path into the bushes, they were shocked to find speakers installed on the ground.

It was discovered that there were even more such devices higher up the mountain. Most of the speakers were emitting white noise, while some played religious sermons about "salvation" and repeating phrases.

Snur estimates that there were between 100 and 200 speakers in the area. However, the purpose for which they were installed remains unknown.

A woman on a horse and numerous solar panels scattered across the hillside.

Some are linking this situation to the famous Lemuria legends about Mount Shasta. According to the myths, there is a mysterious underground city called Telos beneath the mountain, where descendants of a lost civilization live.

Videos of the discovery sparked widespread discussions on social media. Many were astonished that so many electronic devices had been installed in the heart of nature.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the speakers were not on state land, but on an adjacent private plot. However, their exact purpose has still not been disclosed.

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