TikTok is Ceasing to Be Just a Social Network: Platform Becomes a Super App

·32·Technology
TikTok is Ceasing to Be Just a Social Network: Platform Becomes a Super App

TikTok, with billions of users worldwide, is evolving from its traditional short-video service status into a "super app" that consolidates all digital needs in one place. Recently, the company has begun incorporating not only entertainment content but also e-commerce, maps, a search engine, and even financial services. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news states.

This shift in TikTok's strategy closely resembles the model of China's WeChat app. WeChat combines a social network, messenger, payment system, and app store. TikTok also aims to limit users' switching between different apps by allowing all operations to be performed within a single platform. Zamin.uz reports this based on data from international technology publications.

Travel and Hotel Booking Capabilities

The platform recently launched the TikTok GO service. This update allows users to not only discover new places through interesting videos but also to book hotels and tourist destinations directly within the app. Previously, a user would watch a travel video and then search for tickets via Google or other services; now, this entire process takes place inside TikTok.

This step means TikTok is entering direct competition with Google's core business areas — Search and Google Maps. While the younger generation has already started using TikTok as a search engine, the fact that transactions will now be performed there is expected to sharply increase the platform's revenue.

Integration of Sports and Entertainment Content

The platform is also creating special conveniences for sports fans. As part of the TikTok GamePlan project, a special hub was organized for the FIFA World Cup. There, users can view game schedules, tournament brackets, live results, and exclusive footage. Additionally, partnerships have been established with major leagues such as MLS and MLB, ensuring the popularity of sports content.

The main stages of the platform's transition to a "super app" include the following:

  • A direct sales system via TikTok Shop;
  • Interactive maps for finding local places;
  • A collection of games and entertainment apps;
  • Implementing financial operations by obtaining a fintech license.

Although TikTok has moved to a new ownership structure in the US, its global development strategy remains unchanged. According to experts, how successful the "super app" model will be in the Western market is still questionable, but TikTok remains the candidate with the greatest potential in this regard.

TikTokTechnologyGoogleSocial NetworkSuper App
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