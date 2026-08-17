In Samarkand, a Mercedes-Benz failed to give way to an ambulance

A video showing the driver of a Mercedes-Benz failing to give way to an ambulance traveling with its siren and special lights on has circulated on social media in Samarkand.

According to reports, there was a critically ill patient inside the ambulance at the time. Following the circulation of the video, the incident was reviewed by the relevant authorities, and measures were taken against the driver in accordance with the procedure established by law. An explanatory discussion was also held with him.

Under the current rules, drivers who obstruct an ambulance or other special vehicle traveling with its siren and special lights activated are fined. For this violation, a fine equivalent to five times the basic calculated amount is imposed, namely 2 million 60 thousand soums.

At the same time, if a driver is forced to violate traffic rules in order to give way to an ambulance, it is possible to cancel the fine issued to them.

Experts remind drivers that when they see special vehicles approaching with their sirens and lights activated, they must give way immediately. In particular, since an ambulance may be carrying a critically ill patient, even a few seconds can be crucial for a person’s life.