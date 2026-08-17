Neymar and Thiago Mendes Clash in Vasco da Gama vs Santos Match

·22·Sport
Neymar and Thiago Mendes Clash in Vasco da Gama vs Santos Match

Old rivalries and personal animosities in the football world once again led to a major confrontation. Yesterday, on Sunday, the match between Vasco da Gama and Santos at São Januário Stadium was marked by fierce challenges and a dispute between the two captains, Neymar and Thiago Mendes. Although the game ended in a resounding 3–0 victory for Santos, attention focused mainly on the players’ relationship. This is reported by Goal.com .

Refusal to Shake Hands and Tension on the Pitch

According to thege.globo, before the match began, Vasco da Gama captain Thiago Mendes refused to shake hands with Neymar, the opposing team’s leader. This laid the groundwork for even more serious disputes during the game. In the first half, a rough challenge by Mendes enraged the Santos star, and shortly afterward the two players came face to face and began arguing heatedly.

The situation became so tense that Neymar claimed his opponent had touched his face and fell to the ground. Other players immediately had to separate them to prevent the dispute from turning into a brawl. In an interview after the first half, Neymar sharply criticized the opposing captain, calling him an “idiot” and recalling old incidents from their past in France.

Neymar said in his interview: “He is always someone who causes problems and likes to act tough; it has always been that way. With all due respect, he is an idiot. He injured me when I was playing for Paris Saint-Germain, and today he said he would do it again. We’ll see whether he has the courage.”

Thiago Mendes’ Response and Complaints About the Refereeing

Thiago Mendes, for his part, also shared his view of the incident, stressing that it was an ordinary football challenge. He claimed that Neymar’s behavior had been disrespectful toward his team.

“It was a normal incident; this is football, and everyone protects their team. I only asked for a little respect. Neymar gestured for our fans to be quiet while celebrating the goal. I did not say anything excessive, but he disrespected me,” Mendes said.

The Vasco da Gama captain also complained that referee Rafael Rodrigo Klein had blown his whistle in a one-sided manner: “The game almost became entirely about Neymar. The referee did not blow the whistle in our favor even once. Unfortunately, we could do nothing in that situation and left the pitch defeated.”

NeymarSantosVasco Da GamaThiago MendesFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rodri Transfer Set to Benefit Atlético Madrid and VillarrealRodri Transfer Set to Benefit Atlético Madrid and VillarrealToday, 14:17Enzo Maresca’s unsuccessful debut and a 120-year-old negative recordEnzo Maresca’s unsuccessful debut and a 120-year-old negative recordToday, 13:37Manchester City faces tough challenges after the Pep Guardiola eraManchester City faces tough challenges after the Pep Guardiola eraToday, 13:36Liverpool Offer PSG €135 Million for Bradley BarcolaLiverpool Offer PSG €135 Million for Bradley BarcolaToday, 13:20Ruben Amorim warns Rafael LeãoRuben Amorim warns Rafael LeãoToday, 13:18Barcelona Preparing to Welcome João Cancelo and RodriBarcelona Preparing to Welcome João Cancelo and RodriToday, 12:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats