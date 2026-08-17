Neymar and Thiago Mendes Clash in Vasco da Gama vs Santos Match

Old rivalries and personal animosities in the football world once again led to a major confrontation. Yesterday, on Sunday, the match between Vasco da Gama and Santos at São Januário Stadium was marked by fierce challenges and a dispute between the two captains, Neymar and Thiago Mendes. Although the game ended in a resounding 3–0 victory for Santos, attention focused mainly on the players’ relationship. This is reported by Goal.com .

Refusal to Shake Hands and Tension on the Pitch

According to thege.globo, before the match began, Vasco da Gama captain Thiago Mendes refused to shake hands with Neymar, the opposing team’s leader. This laid the groundwork for even more serious disputes during the game. In the first half, a rough challenge by Mendes enraged the Santos star, and shortly afterward the two players came face to face and began arguing heatedly.

The situation became so tense that Neymar claimed his opponent had touched his face and fell to the ground. Other players immediately had to separate them to prevent the dispute from turning into a brawl. In an interview after the first half, Neymar sharply criticized the opposing captain, calling him an “idiot” and recalling old incidents from their past in France.

Neymar said in his interview: “He is always someone who causes problems and likes to act tough; it has always been that way. With all due respect, he is an idiot. He injured me when I was playing for Paris Saint-Germain, and today he said he would do it again. We’ll see whether he has the courage.”

Thiago Mendes’ Response and Complaints About the Refereeing

Thiago Mendes, for his part, also shared his view of the incident, stressing that it was an ordinary football challenge. He claimed that Neymar’s behavior had been disrespectful toward his team.

“It was a normal incident; this is football, and everyone protects their team. I only asked for a little respect. Neymar gestured for our fans to be quiet while celebrating the goal. I did not say anything excessive, but he disrespected me,” Mendes said.

The Vasco da Gama captain also complained that referee Rafael Rodrigo Klein had blown his whistle in a one-sided manner: “The game almost became entirely about Neymar. The referee did not blow the whistle in our favor even once. Unfortunately, we could do nothing in that situation and left the pitch defeated.”