Ruben Amorim warns Rafael Leão

Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has issued a firm statement about striker Rafael Leão’s future at the club and his place in the starting lineup. According to the coach, the Portuguese forward will have to fight hard in serious competition for his position. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to Goal.com, Rafael Leão missed the friendly match against Manchester United due to injury. In the match in Wrocław, Milan secured an impressive victory by scoring four unanswered goals. Strikes from Samuel Chukwueze, Alphadjo Cissé, Gonçalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek highlighted the team’s strong form in its preseason matches.

Transfer rumours and competition for places

The 27-year-old had not hidden his desire to begin a new challenge abroad at the end of last season. Clubs from England or Spain were viewed as his preferred destinations. However, with only two weeks remaining before the transfer window closes, no concrete offers have arrived so far.

According to TMW, Ruben Amorim discussed the situation of his player: "I don’t think it is a serious injury, but I cannot say for sure yet whether he will be ready. Leão is our player. We are happy to have him in the squad; he is a valuable footballer. But he has to fight."

The team’s situation ahead of Serie A

According to the coach, competition within the squad is becoming fiercer than ever. In particular, young player Alphadjo Cissé is giving the coaching staff a headache with his performances in recent matches. Alexis Saelemaekers has also changed position, while Christian Pulisic, who is set to return soon, will further intensify competition on the wings.

Rafael Leão is currently racing against time to recover fully before Milan’s opening Serie A match against the upcoming Turin-based opponent. If the forward is unavailable, other players who impressed in the preseason matches will have the chance to start from the opening whistle.