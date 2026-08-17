Strong Influence: What Is Olena Zelenska's “Hidden Role” in Ukraine's Government?

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Strong Influence: What Is Olena Zelenska's “Hidden Role” in Ukraine's Government?

Sensational information has emerged about informal levers of influence on Ukraine's political scene that remain outside the public eye. RBK-Ukraine reported, citing sources in the government and the president's inner circle, that the first lady Olena Zelenska has the ability to significantly influence the head of state's important decisions and political statements.

Although Olena Zelenska has never directly intervened in open political processes, the extent of her influence over her husband cannot be underestimated.

“Golden veto power”: The ability to stop a person or an idea

A source interviewed by the publication described the first lady's current role as follows:

“I cannot say exactly how much the first lady can promote a new initiative, but she can block any undesirable person or negative idea. She has, so to speak, a genuine ‘golden veto power.’”.

According to the information, Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes his wife's opinion into account in many difficult situations and makes decisions under her constant psychological and moral influence.

A balancing force for the president and personnel matters

Sources emphasize that Zelenska does not directly participate in palace intrigues or political games, but she can become an important figure in certain people's career trajectories:

  • The fate of officials: She can indirectly influence whether a particular official or politician rises to higher positions or, conversely, is removed from the team;

  • Emotional and psychological balance: “She keeps the president balanced—as much as it is possible to balance him, at any rate”, the source adds.

Olena Zelenska's informal status suggests that in Ukraine's highest levels of power, the first lady is not merely a figure performing protocol duties but also an important component of state governance.

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Olena ZelenskaUkraineGovernmentPolitical InfluenceFirst Lady
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