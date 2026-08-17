Intense Fighting: Is the Taliban Losing Control of Badakhshan?

·94·World
Intense Fighting: Is the Taliban Losing Control of Badakhshan?

The military and political situation has sharply escalated in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province, which borders Tajikistan. en.didpress.com According to the news portal, intense armed clashes continue in at least five key districts of the province between Taliban government forces and the armed opposition.

According to reports, the attacks the Afghanistan Freedom Front and forces loyal to the prominent field commander Juma Khan Fatihare carrying them out. Fighting has spread across Maymay, Zebak, Nusai, Shahri and the areas around the provincial capital, Fayzabad.

Nusai District at the Center of the Fighting: Settlements Changing Hands

The heaviest clashes are currently being reported in Nusai District:

  • Control of settlements: Supporters of Commander Fatih have held several strategic settlements for days and have successfully repelled Taliban counterattacks;

  • Infrastructure destruction: Local markets and residential areas have suffered severe damage as a result of the fighting. The Taliban are forcing civilians to vacate their homes and turning them into fortified military positions;

  • Humanitarian crisis: Because of the shelling and danger, thousands of civilians have been forced to leave their homes and flee toward Fayzabad.

Military Equipment Falls into a Ravine: Is the Taliban Losing Control?

In Zebak and Shahr-e Buzurg districts, Taliban security forces have suffered serious losses as a result of opposition ambushes:

  • Equipment that fell into ravines: Following armed attacks and failed maneuvers, vehicles belonging to Taliban military and intelligence units plunged into deep ravines, and many security personnel were seriously wounded;

  • Official statements: Taliban officials have not yet disclosed exact losses among their ranks, limiting themselves to brief statements that “enemy elements have been neutralized.”

Nevertheless, military analysts say the expanding geography of the clashes and the sharp increase in refugee flows indicate that the Taliban may be losing full control over the strategically important Badakhshan region.

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AfghanistanTalibanBadakhshanTajikistanFayzabad
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