«Naftogaz» reveals consequences of missile and drone attacks...

·5·World
«Naftogaz» reveals consequences of missile and drone attacks...

Tensions in Ukraine’s energy sector are escalating. The «Naftogaz» group, the country’s main oil and gas company, has officially announced that Russia has launched 13 drone and missile strikes against its facilities over the past week.

According to the national company, some strategic assets were attacked repeatedly several times within a single week, with the main impact hitting production infrastructure.

«Equipment damaged, production volumes reduced»

The «Naftogaz» press service highlighted the extent of the infrastructure damage and disruptions to production as follows:

«There is significant damage to equipment and production capacities. The operation of some facilities has been temporarily suspended, and a certain portion of production volumes has been lost».

According to official data, since the beginning of this year, the Russian army has carried out a total of 293 strikes against the company’s facilities.

Risk of a 30–60 percent reduction and actual statistics

Before the wave of strikes, Ukraine’s average daily gas production stood at approximately 50 million cubic meters. Official Kyiv has expressed concern that the damage inflicted on the infrastructure could reduce production by 30 to 60 percent:

  • Injection rate into storage facilities: According to European statistics, the daily volume of gas injected into Ukraine’s underground storage facilities has remained at approximately 40 million cubic meters this summer;

  • GIE data: As of 16 August, reserves in the country’s underground gas storage facilities had reached 14,2 billion cubic meters. This is only 400 million cubic meters below the government’s baseline target for the upcoming heating season;

  • Minimal imports: Since April, Ukraine has imported almost no gas — over 4,5 months, only 100 million cubic meters of fuel were supplied from abroad.

Experts explain these figures by increased production on the part of private companies or discrepancies in statistical calculations.

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NaftogazUkraineRussiaKyiv
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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