Liverpool Offer PSG €135 Million for Bradley Barcola

·8·Sport
Liverpool Offer PSG €135 Million for Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have significantly stepped up their efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. According to Foot01, the Merseyside club have submitted an improved official offer of €135 million for the French winger. The financial package is considerably higher than previous bids of over €100 million, showing that the club's leadership are determined to complete the transfer quickly. Goal.com reports .

This dramatic turn in the transfer talks came on matchday. Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique left Bradley Barcola out of the squad for the Ligue 1 match against Lens. Although the coach refused to comment publicly on the player's future, his complete omission from the squad suggests that negotiations between the clubs have reached a decisive stage.

Transfer Fee and PSG's Position

Paris Saint-Germain's leadership initially valued the player at €150 million. However, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and other officials are seriously considering the current offer to avoid repeating the prolonged saga surrounding Kylian Mbappé's transfer. The €135 million bid, which was initially expected to be rejected immediately, is now being carefully assessed by the Paris club's executives.

Liverpool's ability to make such a major financial move is also reportedly being boosted by Amazon's leadership joining the club's capital structure. The English club's willingness to spend heavily to strengthen their squad reflects their ambitious goals on the European stage. The player himself is also keen to continue his career at the Merseyside club.

Other Contenders and Future Plans

According to reports in the media, another Premier League giant, Arsenal, have also shown interest in the player. However, since no official talks have taken place between the London club and PSG, a move to the Emirates Stadium does not currently appear realistic. As negotiations between Liverpool and the French winger have progressed significantly, the chances of other contenders are considered low.

Former Lyon player Bradley Barcola's move from Paris to England could become one of the most high-profile deals of the current transfer window. PSG's leadership are expected to make a final decision soon, as completing the squad before the start of the season is important for both sides.

LiverpoolBradley BarcolaPSGTransfersPremier League
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