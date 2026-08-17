Manchester City faces tough challenges after the Pep Guardiola era

Manchester City, considered the most dominant team in English football over the past decade, is facing its first serious challenges indicating that its golden era is coming to an end. According to ixbt.com, the team's 0–3 defeat to Arsenal in the Super Cup was not merely a friendly match but evidence of cracks emerging in the foundations of a project built over more than a decade. Goal.com reports .

English football now faces one decisive question: can Manchester City avoid the fate that befell Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, or will the simultaneous loss of three key pillars force the club to start from scratch? The answer is no longer theoretical but is now being reflected on the pitch.

Changes in management and the coaching staff

Although the club's owners remain unchanged and Ferran Soriano continues in his role, Manchester City has lost the first pillar that played a key role in turning it into a legendary team within a year. Txiki Begiristain, regarded as one of the best sporting directors of the modern era, has left his position. He brought in Erling Haaland for €60 million and Rodri for €70 million, then built an outstanding squad through intelligent sales.

Although Begiristain supported his successor, Hugo Viana, during his first months, the difference has gradually become clear. Viana has already spent more than €130 million on just two deals during the summer transfer window. This indicates that a new, more expensive phase has begun in the club's transfer policy.

A new era and major challenges ahead

Experienced coach Enzo Maresca, who won trophies with Leicester City and Chelsea, has taken charge of Manchester City after Pep Guardiola . However, he ran into Arsenal's wall in his first official test, and the team felt that difficult days had begun.

According to reports, the departure of Txiki Begiristain, Pep Guardiola's eventual resignation and Rodri's possible farewell are transforming the club from an unstoppable machine into a team searching for its identity in unfamiliar territory. The new coach and management will have to solve enormous problems under growing pressure.