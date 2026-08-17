€9 Million Yacht Sinks

A superyacht valued at more than €9 million sank in a fire off the coast of Sardinia just four days after being handed over to its new owner. This was reported by the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero .

According to reports, the incident occurred aboard the 30-meter-long Angiola II yacht. The incident took place off the Costa Smeralda near Porto Cervo. A fire suddenly broke out on board, and the yacht sank within a short time.

Most importantly, all 14 people who were aboard during the tragedy were safely rescued by emergency services.

Yacht handed over to new owner four days earlier

Angiola II had been handed over to its new owner just four days before the incident. The vessel, which was severely damaged by the fire, was later scheduled to be brought ashore with the help of a tugboat.

According to emergency services, no fuel leak into the sea was detected after the incident.

The yacht's manufacturer, Amer Yachts said that Angiola II was launched in 2020. Since then, it had changed owners several times.

Company representatives said that the yacht's maintenance had been monitored while it was under warranty.

“We are pleased that the passengers and crew remained safe. Like everyone else, we are awaiting the results of the official investigation,” the company said.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire and why the yacht sank so quickly.

Yacht had been involved in a tragedy before

For context, a yacht also sank off the coast of Australia's New South Wales in May. In that incident, powerful waves overturned not only the vessel but also a rescue boat.

Three people died as a result of the tragedy. Two of the victims were volunteer rescuers.

In the incident involving Angiola II in Sardinia, all 14 people survived. However, the sinking of a yacht worth millions of euros just four days after it was handed over to its new owner has attracted considerable attention.