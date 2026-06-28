Death Toll Exceeds 1,430 After Powerful Earthquake in Venezuela

On June 24, Venezuela experienced two powerful earthquakes within less than a minute. Their magnitudes were 7.2 and 7.5. According to the latest data, more than 1,430 people have died and nearly 68,900 are missing in the natural disaster.

Search and rescue teams are working day and night to find people under the collapsed buildings. The first three days are considered critical, but victims with sufficient supplies can be found alive later.

International aid is also arriving. Specialists, medical personnel, and equipment have been brought to Venezuela via 17 flights.