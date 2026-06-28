Death Toll Exceeds 1,430 After Powerful Earthquake in Venezuela

·4·World
Death Toll Exceeds 1,430 After Powerful Earthquake in Venezuela

On June 24, Venezuela experienced two powerful earthquakes within less than a minute. Their magnitudes were 7.2 and 7.5. According to the latest data, more than 1,430 people have died and nearly 68,900 are missing in the natural disaster.

Search and rescue teams are working day and night to find people under the collapsed buildings. The first three days are considered critical, but victims with sufficient supplies can be found alive later.

International aid is also arriving. Specialists, medical personnel, and equipment have been brought to Venezuela via 17 flights.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Tucker Carlson: “We Were Lied to About Islam”Tucker Carlson: “We Were Lied to About Islam”Today, 10:31Surprising Discovery on Mars: First Complex Organic Traces DetectedSurprising Discovery on Mars: First Complex Organic Traces DetectedYesterday, 23:193 Billion-Year-Old Mystery Solved: Earth's Oldest Crater Identified3 Billion-Year-Old Mystery Solved: Earth's Oldest Crater IdentifiedYesterday, 22:43Scientists Discover Giant Planets Lighter Than Cotton CandyScientists Discover Giant Planets Lighter Than Cotton CandyYesterday, 20:03One Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in TrashOne Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in TrashYesterday, 20:01AI Successfully Reads 2,000-Year-Old Burnt ManuscriptAI Successfully Reads 2,000-Year-Old Burnt ManuscriptYesterday, 19:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched