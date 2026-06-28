Jude Bellingham on Harry Kane: He is the greatest player in our history

England's young star and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham spoke highly of his captain Harry Kane. Following a victory over Panama, Bellingham called the experienced striker the greatest player in the country's football history. This recognition came after Kane broke another historic record. According to Goal.com, report says.

In the World Cup match against Panama, England won 2-0, securing the top spot in their group. In the 67th minute, Harry Kane headed home a ball delivered by Jude Bellingham. This was the striker's 11th goal in World Cups, breaking the long-standing record of Gary Lineker.

Historic record and a new milestone

According to Goal.com, Harry Kane is now the all-time leading goalscorer for the England national team at World Cups. The previous record of 10 goals had been held by Gary Lineker since 1990. Congratulating his captain on social media, Bellingham wrote: "First goal achieved! We are in the playoffs. Harry Kane is the greatest player in our history. Congratulations, brother!"

The game itself was not easy for England. Thomas Tuchel's pupils struggled for a long time to break through Panama's dense defense. Although the English controlled possession for the first hour, they couldn't find the final touch. The 22-year-old Bellingham took charge and managed to open the scoring following a corner delivered by Bukayo Saka.

Thomas Tuchel's tactical moves

National team head coach Thomas Tuchel made significant changes to the lineup for this match. After a draw with Ghana, the specialist introduced five new players into the starting XI. Jarell Quansah stepped in for the injured Reece James, while Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka operated on the wings. Additionally, Morgan Rogers was positioned in midfield to increase attacking pressure.

In the opening minutes, Panama looked dangerous on counter-attacks. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved his team from several inevitable goals. However, in the second half, England's experience and skill told. The superb partnership between Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane eventually secured the victory.

This victory put England top of the group and secured their place in the knockout stages. For Harry Kane, this tournament will be remembered not only for team success but as a night of personal records. The English will now begin preparations for the quarter-final matches.