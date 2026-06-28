Charter flight cancelled following Uruguay's group stage results

·97·Sport
Charter flight cancelled following Uruguay's group stage results

The Uruguayan Football Association has cancelled the planned charter flight for the national team after their elimination from the 2026 World Cup. This was reported by journalist Martin Charkero on X.

Now, each player must return from the USA to their home country or the country where their club is located via commercial flights.

Uruguay finished third in Group N with two points after three matches. Spain won the group with seven points. Cape Verde took second place with three points, while Saudi Arabia finished last.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Qodirov: We won't graduate from this school in 100 years unless we think like the JapaneseQodirov: We won't graduate from this school in 100 years unless we think like the JapaneseToday, 17:28Wayne Rooney warns Thomas Tuchel: Don't repeat the Harry Kane mistakeWayne Rooney warns Thomas Tuchel: Don't repeat the Harry Kane mistakeToday, 16:59Liverpool legend suggests unexpected replacement for Mohamed SalahLiverpool legend suggests unexpected replacement for Mohamed SalahToday, 16:58Jude Bellingham on Harry Kane: He is the greatest player in our historyJude Bellingham on Harry Kane: He is the greatest player in our historyToday, 16:12Lionel Messi Surprises with Unexpected Decision: Argentina Captain Sets Another RecordLionel Messi Surprises with Unexpected Decision: Argentina Captain Sets Another RecordToday, 15:34Lionel Messi Breaks Another Record: Argentina Triumphs Over Jordan in World CupLionel Messi Breaks Another Record: Argentina Triumphs Over Jordan in World CupToday, 15:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar