Charter flight cancelled following Uruguay's group stage results

The Uruguayan Football Association has cancelled the planned charter flight for the national team after their elimination from the 2026 World Cup. This was reported by journalist Martin Charkero on X.

Now, each player must return from the USA to their home country or the country where their club is located via commercial flights.

Uruguay finished third in Group N with two points after three matches. Spain won the group with seven points. Cape Verde took second place with three points, while Saudi Arabia finished last.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.