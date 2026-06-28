New Alliance in the Space Race: Amazon and Other Giants Form SpaceConnect Association

An unexpected strategic shift has occurred in the global satellite communications market. Major companies including Amazon, Globalstar, Iridium, and Telesat have announced the formation of a new network organization called the SpaceConnect Association. This association aims to protect the interests of non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) operators and shape the regulatory framework in the field. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Registered as a non-profit organization in the US, SpaceConnect's leadership includes some of the industry's most prestigious experts. Specifically, David Redl, a former official of the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), has been appointed Executive Director. The position of General Counsel was taken by Julie Carney, who served as the first head of the Space Bureau of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The selection of such experienced personnel indicates that the association has serious intentions in its communication with government agencies.

SpaceX and Starlink Remain Absent

The most notable aspect of the new alliance is that the world's absolute leader in low-earth orbit satellite communications — Elon Musk's SpaceX and its Starlink project — are not on the list. According to ixbt.com, SpaceX currently exceeds all SpaceConnect members combined by 20 times in terms of the number of satellites in space. While the reason why the company did not join the alliance has not been disclosed, it indicates that competition in the market has reached a new stage.

David Redl emphasized that low-earth orbit and other non-geostationary systems have already become an integral part of the global communications infrastructure. They are creating unprecedented opportunities for the economy, national security, and technological development. Therefore, a need has arisen to implement unified standards and improve regulation mechanisms among network participants.

New Regulations and Security Issues

Fair allocation of radio frequencies and simplification of market entry procedures;

Participation in forming a modern regulatory framework for space activities;

Updating licensing processes and promoting efficient spectrum use;

Developing common industry standards for the safe operation of satellite systems.

The SpaceConnect Association plans to focus on the following priority areas within its activities:

For countries with vast territories like Uzbekistan that strive to improve internet coverage in remote areas, these technologies are of strategic importance. The union of Amazon and other operators could lead to a decrease in the price of satellite internet services and an increase in service quality in the future. Indeed, the presence of other players united in a strong alliance, rather than just Starlink in the market, ensures a healthy competitive environment.

In conclusion, the establishment of the SpaceConnect Association is expected to start a new era in the space economy. Although SpaceX is currently numerically superior, Amazon and its partners, by combining significant political and legal resources, will attempt to change the rules of space exploration.