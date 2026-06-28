Tragedy Behind a Free Trip: 3 Uzbeks Sentenced to Death

It has become known that several years ago in Malaysia, two Uzbek women and another acquaintance were sentenced to death for smuggling narcotic substances. This was reported by Oktam Suvonov, a retired officer of the State Security Service.

According to him, the incident began with what seemed like a simple travel offer. Specifically, two women aged 56 and 54, along with another acquaintance, were detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport with a large quantity of narcotics. Subsequently, a Malaysian court sentenced them to death in accordance with national legislation.

It was revealed that the chain of events began after the daughter of one of the women married a foreign citizen. The daughter offered her mother a free trip to Malaysia. The woman, in turn, invited a neighbor who had cared for her disabled daughter for 25 years, as well as another acquaintance, to join the trip.

Oktam Suvonov noted that just minutes before the flight, an unknown person gave them empty suitcases and asked them to deliver them to the destination. The women accepted the suitcases without any suspicion.

However, after arriving in Kuala Lumpur, no one came to meet them. This situation aroused suspicion among airport security officers, and the passengers were subjected to a search.

During the inspection, it was discovered that four kilograms of methamphetamine—a synthetic narcotic—were hidden inside each suitcase. Suvonov stated that the women were unknowingly used as drug couriers and thus became accused of one of the most serious crimes.

According to the retired security officer, he personally traveled to Malaysia regarding this case and met with the women being held in prison. The words spoken by one of them during the meeting remained etched in his memory forever.

«You are probably the last fellow countryman I will see in my life».

Using this story as an example, Oktam Suvonov emphasized that one must be extremely cautious when traveling abroad or agreeing to carry other people's luggage and suitcases.

At the same time, he did not provide precise information on whether the death sentence issued by the Malaysian court was subsequently carried out or not.