Brazil vs Japan: Starting Lineups Announced

Very little time remains until the start of one of the most exciting and anticipated matches of the World Cup 2026 knockout stage. At 22:00 Tashkent time, the coaches have officially announced the starting lineups for the Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Japan.

You can find the list of players starting the match in the table below:

World Cup 2026. Round of 16: Starting Lineups

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Guimarães, Paquetá, Vinícius, Rayan, Cunha.

Japan: Suzuki, Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Taniguchi, Ito, Kamada, Sano, Nakamura, Doan, Maeda, Ueda.

Initial observations on the lineups: As head coach Carlo Ancelotti promised before the game, the recovering Neymar has not been included in the starting lineup. He will start the game on the bench and may enter the pitch in the second half if necessary. The 'Pentacampeões' attack is entrusted to Vinícius, Cunha, and the young talent Rayan. Casemiro controls the center of the pitch. The Japan national team is ready to showcase disciplined and fast football, relying on Premier League star Tomiyasu in defense, and Doan, Kamada, and Ueda in midfield and attack.

The winner of this pair will secure a place in the next stage. Will the 'Samurai', relying on discipline and speed, overcome the strong Brazilian barrier, or will the 'Samba' players prove their favorite status? We will witness this soon on the green pitch.