Kechinov Criticizes Cannavaro Appointment: "It Looks a Bit Strange"

Following the Uzbekistan national team's unsuccessful participation in the 2026 World Cup, the change of head coach has once again become a central topic of discussion. Valeriy Kechinov, a former midfielder for Spartak Moscow, stated that the decision to appoint Fabio Cannavaro did not seem logically sound.

In his opinion, Timur Kapadze, who led the national team to the World Cup, should have continued to manage the team during the tournament.

“The coach who got the team there was fired.”

Kechinov emphasized that it is difficult to understand the federation's decision made just before the World Cup.

“When the head coach who took the team to the World Cup is dismissed and replaced by a high-profile star coach who contributed almost nothing to that journey — it looks a bit strange,” he said.

According to the former footballer, Kapadze had worked with the team during the qualification stage and led the players to a historic result.

Was Cannavaro's big name not enough?

Fabio Cannavaro is a renowned figure who won the World Cup with Italy and received the Ballon d'Or during his playing career.

However, Kechinov believes that a big name and past achievements do not guarantee quick results in a new team, especially if the coach is not given enough time to implement their ideas and study the players.

Why did Uzbekistan fail to exit the group stage?

Kechinov noted that several factors influenced the national team's early exit from the tournament.

He cited the main reasons as:

difference in player skill levels;

lack of experience in major tournaments;

psychological pressure;

difficulties in adapting to a new coach

among other aspects.

At the World Cup, opponents punish mistakes immediately. For a team participating in a World Cup for the first time, the mental pressure can also be very high.

Defeat in all three matches

The Uzbekistan national team missed their opportunities in all three group stage matches and failed to earn a single point.

Stats Result Matches played 3 Wins 0 Draws 0 Losses 3 Outcome Eliminated from tournament

Thus, the national team's first-ever World Cup appearance ended in the group stage.

The main question remains open

Following the national team's result at the World Cup, one question is frequently repeated among the football community: would the result have been different if Kapadze had been given the chance?

It is difficult to give a definitive answer. However, Kechinov believes that changing the system that worked during the qualifiers just before the World Cup may have negatively impacted the team.

Do you think Timur Kapadze should have managed Uzbekistan at the World Cup as well? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.