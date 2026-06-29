Mysterious 'Batman' Ties Up Thieves to Poles in Mexico

·46·World
Mysterious 'Batman' Ties Up Thieves to Poles in Mexico

Events surrounding a masked individual posing as a people's protector in Mexico's Jalisco state are sparking intense debate. The unknown person, who has become famous on social media as the "Mexican Batman," is catching suspected motorcycle thieves, beating them, and taping them to street poles.

It has been reported that these unusual incidents are occurring in the municipality of Lagos de Moreno in Jalisco state. The first case was recorded on June 13, and in the following ten days, at least five more similar incidents were officially registered by the police.

According to law enforcement agencies, in all cases, men were found tied to light poles with strong adhesive tape. Motorcycles that may have been stolen were left beside them.

Photos and videos circulating on the internet show that some suspects had whiskers and cat whiskers drawn on their faces, and on their foreheads, the Spanish word meaning "thief", "ratero", was written. In one instance, two men were left under a road sign tied back-to-back.

According to local media, the mysterious "Batman" primarily operates at night, which makes identifying him even more difficult.

While many on social media view the tied-up individuals as criminals, the police consider them, first and foremost, victims of assault. Therefore, separate investigations are being conducted into these incidents.

Juan Pablo Hernandez, the Secretary of Public Security of Jalisco state, stated that law enforcement agencies have managed to identify two vehicles that may be linked to these events.

"We are actively searching for the person who carried out these attacks," he said.

Currently, investigators are seeking answers as to whether these acts were carried out by one person or if an organized group is behind them.

The individuals tied to the poles were released by the police and provided with medical assistance. However, officials have not yet clarified whether separate criminal cases for motorcycle theft have been opened against these individuals.

The fact that these events coincided with a rise in motorcycle thefts in Lagos de Moreno caused sharp indignation among the local population. Consequently, videos and photos of the "masked avenger" quickly went viral on TikTok, X, and Instagram.

Some users view him as a hero establishing justice where the law enforcement system has failed. However, human rights defenders warn that such vigilante punishment can lead to dangerous consequences, further escalate violence, and undermine trust in the judicial system.

For now, the police continue their search for the mysterious "Mexican Batman" and are working to uncover all the details of the case.

MexicoJaliscoBatmanLagos de MorenoJuan Pablo Hernández
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