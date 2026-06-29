WhatsApp allows users to communicate without phone numbers

·22·Technology
WhatsApp allows users to communicate without phone numbers

WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messengers, has announced a long-awaited update. Users will now be able to set up unique usernames to communicate without revealing their private phone numbers. This feature is expected to significantly increase the level of privacy on the platform. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The messenger, owned by Meta, has been working on this feature for several years. According to reports, the process of claiming usernames has already begun, but the full rollout will be implemented gradually by the end of this year. Users will be able to choose unique names consisting of 3 to 35 characters.

Security and Privacy

Alice Newton-Rex, VP of Product at WhatsApp, noted that a phone number is very personal information linked to many other aspects of a person's life. Giving your number immediately to someone you've just met or a colleague can be inconvenient. Usernames allow you to control exactly who sees your number.

A unique aspect of the system is that usernames will not be discoverable via in-app search. This means a person wishing to contact you must know your exact username. Additionally, to enhance security, a special "key" function will be added—strangers who do not have this key will be unable to message you.

Registration Process and Restrictions

Meta has already begun allowing celebrities, organizations, and VIP users to claim names. Regular users will receive a notification once this feature becomes available in their country. After that, the desired name can be selected via Settings > Account > Username.

The company is implementing this system to prevent name duplication across its base of over 3 billion users. If a user is a business owner or content creator, it is recommended to reserve the same name they use on Facebook or Instagram for WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that competing messengers such as Telegram, Signal, and Wire have had username systems for several years. By introducing this feature, WhatsApp is attempting to close the privacy gap with its competitors. Nevertheless, a phone number will still be required to create a new account.

WhatsAppMetaMessengerTechnologySecurity
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