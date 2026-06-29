Al-Hilal Aims to Shake Up the Market with Salah Transfer

Al-Hilal, one of the grand clubs of Saudi Arabia, has set out to make another major transfer that will shock the football world during the current summer transfer window.

According to a report by the famous Spanish Diario SPORT publication, the Saudi club has completely shifted its transfer targets. Initially, Barcelona winger Raphinha Dias was very close to moving to the Saudi league, but Al-Hilal management turned their attention to another living legend at the last moment.

The main target — Mohamed Salah!

Currently, the primary task and main goal of the Saudi club in the transfer market is to sign the Egyptian super-striker Mohamed Salah into their squad.

Free agent status: After a phenomenal and victorious nine-year career at Liverpool in England, Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the Merseyside team as a free agent. This allows the Saudi club to acquire him without a transfer fee, solely by offering a personal contract.

The numbers prove that the Egyptian star's productivity remained at a high level in the concluded season:

Mohamed Salah's statistics for the 2025/26 season:

Competitions Appearances Goals Assists Status in team All tournaments 41 12 10 Free agent (Contract expired)

For Al-Hilal, the transfer of Salah is not only an increase in on-field strength but also a massive marketing move to take the club's prestige and brand to a new level across the Arab world. If this transfer happens, the Saudi Pro League will welcome its next biggest megastar after Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.