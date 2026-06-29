AI is Replacing Lawyers: Major Court Victory Achieved in the UK

·32·Technology
AI is Replacing Lawyers: Major Court Victory Achieved in the UK

One of the most significant events in legal history has occurred within the British court system. The Garfield AI legal firm announced a court victory in a case prepared almost entirely by artificial intelligence (AI). This was recorded as the world's first known instance where a system independently performed all complex preparations for a legal dispute, ultimately securing a victory for the plaintiff. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The court case involved HR specialist Tamires Kamal Takidir's attempt to recover a debt of 7,000 pounds sterling from her employer. According to the plaintiff, appealing to traditional lawyers was economically unfeasible, as the service fees could have exceeded the expected recovery amount. Instead, she used the Garfield AI service, spending only 400 pounds sterling to prepare the documents.

What tasks did the AI perform?

The system developed by Garfield AI took over the vast amount of work typically performed by junior lawyers and paralegals. According to ixbt.com, the artificial intelligence carried out the following processes:

  • Drafting claims and procedural materials;
  • Analyzing the defendant's counter-claim;
  • Collecting and systematizing the evidence base;
  • Preparing four witness statements.
All documents for the three-hour hearing at the Wandsworth County Court in London were compiled specifically by the AI. Although lawyer Dominik Lee defended the client's interests in the courtroom, he specifically emphasized that the system prepared the case with extreme precision and efficiency. According to the lawyer, while live communication and oratorical skill still remain the domain of humans, AI is unrivaled in technical preparation.

Philip Yang, one of the founders of Garfield AI, noted that this decision will be a turning point in increasing access to fair justice. Every year, thousands of small businesses and independent specialists waive their rights due to the high cost of lawyers. The new technology removes this barrier.

It is worth noting that Garfield AI received an official license from the UK legal services regulatory authority in April 2025. The platform specializes primarily in small civil disputes ranging from 30 pounds to 10,000 pounds. Unlike simple chatbots, this is a professional digital lawyer trained on English law norms and specific procedures.

This success is restoring confidence in the field following recent AI errors associated with large law firms. If such systems continue to prove their reliability, legal protection for small businesses and individuals is expected to become several times cheaper and more accessible in the near future.

Artificial IntelligenceGarfield AICourtTechnologyUnited Kingdom
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Apple Preparing New M5 Ultra and M7 Ultra Chips for Mac StudioApple Preparing New M5 Ultra and M7 Ultra Chips for Mac StudioToday, 22:57AI Ranking Leader Arena Becomes a $100 Million BusinessAI Ranking Leader Arena Becomes a $100 Million BusinessToday, 22:54A New Era of Programming: Cursor Releases Mobile App to Manage Code AgentsA New Era of Programming: Cursor Releases Mobile App to Manage Code AgentsToday, 22:24Faraday Future Patents New Technology to Increase Hybrid Vehicle EfficiencyFaraday Future Patents New Technology to Increase Hybrid Vehicle EfficiencyToday, 22:22WhatsApp allows users to communicate without phone numbersWhatsApp allows users to communicate without phone numbersToday, 22:00Energy Crisis Risk in the US: AI Surge and New Restrictions ClashEnergy Crisis Risk in the US: AI Surge and New Restrictions ClashToday, 21:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time