AI is Replacing Lawyers: Major Court Victory Achieved in the UK

One of the most significant events in legal history has occurred within the British court system. The Garfield AI legal firm announced a court victory in a case prepared almost entirely by artificial intelligence (AI). This was recorded as the world's first known instance where a system independently performed all complex preparations for a legal dispute, ultimately securing a victory for the plaintiff. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The court case involved HR specialist Tamires Kamal Takidir's attempt to recover a debt of 7,000 pounds sterling from her employer. According to the plaintiff, appealing to traditional lawyers was economically unfeasible, as the service fees could have exceeded the expected recovery amount. Instead, she used the Garfield AI service, spending only 400 pounds sterling to prepare the documents.

What tasks did the AI perform?

The system developed by Garfield AI took over the vast amount of work typically performed by junior lawyers and paralegals. According to ixbt.com, the artificial intelligence carried out the following processes:

Drafting claims and procedural materials;

Analyzing the defendant's counter-claim;

Collecting and systematizing the evidence base;

Preparing four witness statements.

All documents for the three-hour hearing at the Wandsworth County Court in London were compiled specifically by the AI. Although lawyer Dominik Lee defended the client's interests in the courtroom, he specifically emphasized that the system prepared the case with extreme precision and efficiency. According to the lawyer, while live communication and oratorical skill still remain the domain of humans, AI is unrivaled in technical preparation.

Philip Yang, one of the founders of Garfield AI, noted that this decision will be a turning point in increasing access to fair justice. Every year, thousands of small businesses and independent specialists waive their rights due to the high cost of lawyers. The new technology removes this barrier.

It is worth noting that Garfield AI received an official license from the UK legal services regulatory authority in April 2025. The platform specializes primarily in small civil disputes ranging from 30 pounds to 10,000 pounds. Unlike simple chatbots, this is a professional digital lawyer trained on English law norms and specific procedures.

This success is restoring confidence in the field following recent AI errors associated with large law firms. If such systems continue to prove their reliability, legal protection for small businesses and individuals is expected to become several times cheaper and more accessible in the near future.