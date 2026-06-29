Neymar donates $250,000 to earthquake victims

Brazilian football star Neymar has extended a helping hand to the people affected by the powerful earthquake in Venezuela. The footballer has allocated approximately $250,000 for humanitarian needs.

The donation is planned to be spent on providing food, drinking water, medicines, and temporary shelters.

Funds will be directed to the most urgent needs

According to Lance, the funds provided by Neymar will serve to alleviate the consequences of the humanitarian crisis that emerged following the natural disaster.

The donation money will be spent on the following areas:

distributing food to the victims;

delivering clean drinking water;

purchasing necessary medicines;

constructing temporary shelters for those who have lost their homes.

This aid is aimed at covering the most pressing needs of thousands of people left in difficult conditions.

Neymar has participated in aid initiatives before

This is not Neymar's first charitable action.

The Brazilian footballer has previously been active in various social and humanitarian projects. His help was particularly significant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Provided help during the pandemic as well

During the spread of the coronavirus, Neymar participated in initiatives to support the residents of Manaus, Brazil.

At that time, he provided assistance for:

strengthening medical aid;

purchasing ventilators;

creating necessary conditions for patients in critical condition

for these purposes.

An important step off the pitch

Neymar is known worldwide for his skill in football. But this time, his humanitarian step has caught the attention of fans.

After natural disasters, rapid assistance becomes vital for people in need of food, water, and medical supplies. In this sense, the footballer's donation is expected to be a significant help for the victims.

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