Companies worldwide grant employees days off for GTA VI release

·1·Technology
Companies worldwide grant employees days off for GTA VI release

While gamers worldwide prepare for the premiere of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), major business structures are also demonstrating a unique approach to this event. To prevent widespread employee absenteeism or a drop in productivity due to what is expected to be the largest media product of 2026, a number of companies have begun announcing official days off. According to Ixbt.com, reports it.

Specifically, Canada's Edison Motors, a truck manufacturer, became the next prestigious organization to join this trend. Company management declared November 19 and 20, 2026, as days off for all employees in honor of the GTA VI release date. This decision is aimed not only at considering employee wishes but also at preventing unexpected disruptions in the production process.

Impact on workflow and "Vice City research"

Edison Motors management analyzed employee vacation requests and general morale, realizing that normal operation of the enterprise would be nearly impossible on the premiere days. Many of the company's specialists jokingly warned management that they would be unavailable for these two days to "conduct important research in the streets of Vice City (the virtual city where the game takes place)."

According to ixbt.com, the Canadians are not the only ones taking such an unusual step. Previously, the Burger Motorsports tuning center in the USA and the Fries Lab restaurant chain in Livonia also announced they would give employees a day off on the game's release date. Although these companies have limited it to a single day for now, experts predict that the number of such initiatives will increase as the premiere approaches.

Record sales and expectations

This unprecedented interest in the gaming industry is not without reason. Despite the short time since pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI opened, they have already exceeded 39 million copies. This means the project has generated over 3 billion dollars in revenue before officially going on sale.

This news is also of great importance for Uzbek gamers and technology enthusiasts. Given the huge audience for Rockstar Games products in our country, it is quite possible that similar "mini-vacations" will be observed in local IT companies and creative agencies in November 2026.

In conclusion, GTA VI has ceased to be just a computer game and has become a cultural phenomenon influencing global economic and social processes. Companies granting days off to their employees is an example of the high attention paid to the human factor and interests in modern corporate management.

GTA VIRockstar GamesEdison MotorsTechnologyGaming
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