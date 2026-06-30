The rivalry between football's two legends — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — has reached a new stage, not only in terms of goals scored on the pitch but also in their psychological impact on their teams. English football legend John Barnes, while assessing the Portugal national team's prospects in the knockout stages, described the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo as a "disaster waiting to happen." This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Barnes, there is a strong bond based on mutual respect between Lionel Messi and his teammates in the Argentina national team. This contributes to the team's overall success. Conversely, in the Portugal camp, Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior and reactions on the pitch can lead to misunderstandings and tension among his teammates.

Portugal and Ronaldo: Risk of Internal Conflict

According to Goal.com, John Barnes highly praised the skill of the stars in the Portugal squad, particularly players like Bruno Fernandes. However, the expert noted that Cristiano Ronaldo's tendency to always put himself first could damage team cohesion. Especially in crucial matches, if the coach decides to leave him on the bench, it could easily turn into a serious conflict.

The Portugal national team finished the group stage with five points, advancing to the playoffs in second place after Colombia. Although Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in the match against the Uzbekistan national team, which ended 5-0, his overall performance and attitude toward teammates are raising doubts among specialists. Barnes says that Lionel Messi's successes put additional pressure on Ronaldo's psyche, further increasing his demanding nature.

Messi — Argentina's Unifying Force

The Argentina national team managed to collect the maximum result of 9 points in the group stage. Team captain Lionel Messi proved he is in great sporting form, scoring six goals in three matches. Barnes noted that Messi's humility and respect for his teammates have turned Argentina into a single fist.

"Lionel Messi may not run much on the pitch, but his teammates accept this correctly. Because they love Messi and give their all for him. In Portugal, the situation is different: if Ronaldo cannot receive the ball or is not playing well, he openly demonstrates his dissatisfaction, which negatively affects the mood of other players," says the former English footballer.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that in the decisive moments of the World Cup, team solidarity can be more important than individual skill. According to Barnes' predictions, while Messi's composure may give Argentina an advantage, Ronaldo's ambitions could bring unexpected problems for Portugal.