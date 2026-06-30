Ansu Fati leaves Barcelona to join Monaco permanently

·5·Sport
Ansu Fati leaves Barcelona to join Monaco permanently

Barcelona have officially announced that 23-year-old winger Ansu Fati has moved to Monaco on a permanent transfer. The French side triggered the buy option included in the player's loan agreement.

Thus, the career of Fati, considered one of the most talented graduates of the Catalan club's academy, at Barcelona has officially come to an end.

Monaco signs Fati to a long-term contract

The French club confirmed that they have signed Ansu Fati to a contract running until June 2030. The player is expected to play for his new team for another four seasons.

Fati joined Monaco from Barcelona on loan in the summer of 2025. His performances throughout the season prompted the French club to purchase his transfer rights in full.

Spanish winger redeems himself in France

Ansu Fati appeared in 25 Ligue 1 matches for Monaco last season, scoring 11 goals. He stood out for his speed in attack, movement in the penalty area, and clinical finishing.

The player's successful spell in France showed that he is close to returning to his previous level after recent years plagued by injuries and instability.

He started at Barcelona with great expectations

Ansu Fati is a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy. He debuted for the first team at a very young age, breaking several age-related records in the club's history.

At one point, he was even given the number 10 shirt vacated by Lionel Messi. This decision showed how much confidence the club had in the young forward.

However, consecutive injuries, long recovery processes, and competition for places in the starting lineup prevented Fati from maintaining a consistent run at Barcelona.

A new chapter begins at Monaco

The initial season in the French league became an opportunity for Fati to restart his career. Now, he will be part of Monaco's plans as a full member rather than a loan player.

The club management also believes that the 23-year-old has not yet fully realized his potential. The long-term contract gives him enough time to work without pressure and achieve stability.

Ansu Fati, who left Barcelona with high hopes, will now strive to rebuild his reputation in France. His next season at Monaco will show whether the player can fully return to the top level.

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