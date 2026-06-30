Significant changes are being observed in the climate control equipment segment of the European market. According to recent data, young European consumers are increasingly trusting Chinese brands. This trend has led not only to an increase in sales volume but also to a fundamental update of the logistics system. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to a report presented by TCL, in the first half of 2024, the brand's orders in Europe increased by 68% compared to the same period last year, while the delivery volume grew by 62%. In particular, growth in the categories of portable air conditioners and inverter split systems exceeded 90%. This is significantly higher than the average growth rates in the entire sector.

Logistics Revolution: From Sea Routes to Trucks

Such a sharp increase in demand has set new tasks for manufacturers. The production and delivery cycle, which previously took 30-40 days, is now required to be shortened to 10 days. Consequently, TCL and other large companies have abandoned traditional sea and rail transport, starting to transport products directly from China to Europe by truck.

According to ixbt.com, Italy and Spain are noted as the largest markets in Europe. The scorching heat in these countries and the need for energy-efficient technologies are strengthening the position of Chinese brands. Demand is also unprecedentedly high in France.

Another major manufacturer, Hisense Group, also managed to increase its sales in Western Europe by 20%. In France, the brand's sales figures grew by more than 100% over the year. These figures indicate the increasing competitiveness and quality level of Chinese technologies.

Market Shortages and Significance for Uzbekistan

The situation is so serious that Gree reported that all its stocks in Europe have been sold out. For example, in France, queues for air conditioner installation are fully booked until the end of August. Such a situation shows that the need for climate technology has reached a strategic level against the backdrop of global warming.

This information is also relevant for the Uzbekistan market. Brands such as TCL, Hisense, and Gree already have a presence in our country. This increase in demand in Europe may affect global prices and the supply chain. However, China's optimization of logistics routes via land will further increase the importance of transport corridors passing through Central Asia.

In conclusion, Chinese air conditioners continue to conquer the European market with their energy efficiency and affordability. The acceleration of logistics allows consumers to acquire the most modern models in a short period.