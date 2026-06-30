Anthropic Introduces Claude Science Platform for Scientists

·4·Technology
Anthropic Introduces Claude Science Platform for Scientists

Anthropic, one of the leading companies in the field of AI, has announced the new Claude Science platform aimed at fundamentally simplifying the scientific research process. This is not just a new model, but a digital workbench for scientists that integrates various databases, computing pipelines, and analytical tools into a single environment. This development allows researchers to focus their full attention directly on discoveries without being distracted by switching between different applications. According to Techcrunch.com, reports .

Anthropic representatives emphasize that Claude Science is not a new AI model. It relies on existing models such as Claude 3.5 Sonnet or Claude 3 Opus. The company's main goal is to move away from providing a raw model and instead create a ready-made working environment for specific fields. This is similar to a version of the Claude Code tool designed for developers, but adapted for scientific research.

Extensive Opportunities for Research

The Claude Science platform serves as a primary assistant helping scientists manage their projects. The system's unique features include:

  • Direct connection to more than 60 major scientific databases;
  • A specialized toolkit for studying genomics, chemistry, and protein structures;
  • The ability to create small "sub-agents" and delegate tasks to perform complex operations;
  • A separate AI module for fact-checking.
The fact-checking function is particularly critical today, as scientific articles written by AI often contain non-existent sources or calculation errors. Claude Science re-verifies every citation and figure before publication, increasing the reliability of scientific work.

Transparency and Security Issues

The reproducibility of scientific results is one of the most painful points of modern science. To solve this, Anthropic preserves the exact code and environment history behind every created 3D protein structure or chemical diagram. Scientists can edit graphs and drawings via simple text commands, and the system automatically modifies the underlying software code.

From a security perspective, Claude Science can operate within a laboratory's private infrastructure. This allows highly confidential research data to be processed locally without being sent to Anthropic servers. Specialists from prestigious institutions such as the Gladstone Institutes and the Allen Institute have already succeeded in creating complex genome browsers within a few days using this tool.

This move by Anthropic is seen as a response to the GPT-Rosalind model introduced by OpenAI. However, while OpenAI focused on an improved model for biological logic, Anthropic chose to automate the entire workflow. This competition is expected to significantly accelerate the pace of scientific discovery.

AnthropicClaude ScienceAITechnologyScience
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