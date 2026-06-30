Tottenham sets record by beating Manchester United in the transfer market

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Tottenham sets record by beating Manchester United in the transfer market

London club Tottenham has made a sensational move in the transfer market. The North Londoners have reached an agreement to sign West Ham United midfielder Matheus Fernandes. This transfer is expected to become one of the biggest deals of the current Premier League season. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information released by Sky Sports, Tottenham has agreed to pay 85 million pounds (approximately 113 million dollars) for the 21-year-old Portuguese talent. This sum will be recorded as the most expensive transfer in the club's history. Until now, the record belonged to Dominic Solanke, who was bought from Bournemouth for 65 million pounds in August 2024.

An unexpected blow for Manchester United

Manchester United had long been the primary contender in the race for Matheus Fernandes. Team manager Michael Carrick considered the player a worthy candidate to replace the veteran Casemiro, who left the squad. However, the Manchester club's management hesitated to pay the high price set by West Ham, ultimately losing the initiative to Tottenham.

Despite Old Trafford officials having been in negotiations for the player's transfer since May, they did not want to engage in a "bidding war." Furthermore, sources state that the Manchester United leadership had certain doubts regarding the player's full commitment to the club's project.

The new hero of Roberto De Zerbi's project

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi aims to significantly strengthen the team's midfield through this transfer. Fernandes proved himself as one of the hardest-working midfielders in the Premier League last season. According to statistics, he ranked among the top 10 players in the championship for distance covered on the pitch.

Simon Rusk, a specialist who worked with the player at the Southampton academy, highly praised his physical condition and fighting qualities. In his opinion, Fernandes's aggression in duels and stamina make him one of the most versatile players in modern football.

In the coming hours, Matheus Fernandes is expected to undergo a medical examination at Tottenham's headquarters and sign an official contract. This transfer signals that the London club is aiming for serious goals in the title race and on the European stage.

TottenhamManchester UnitedTransferMatheus FernandesPremier League
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