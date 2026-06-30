Endrick ready to return to Real Madrid: Brazilian striker opens up about his relationship with Ancelotti

·47·Sport
Endrick ready to return to Real Madrid: Brazilian striker opens up about his relationship with Ancelotti

The young star of the Brazilian national team, Endrick, has made an open statement about his future plans and his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti following his successful participation in the World Cup. The striker, who contributed to the victory in the crucial group stage match against Japan, expressed his readiness to turn a new page at Real Madrid. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Being left on the bench during the tournament's opening games had sparked various memes and criticism on social media. However, the player, who played the entire second half against Japan, emphasized that he fully supports the coach's decisions. According to AS, Endrick considers the last six months of his career to be the most important period of his life.

Loan success and the World Cup

Having spent the first half of the season with limited playing time at Real Madrid, Endrick was loaned to Lyon. His successful stint in France allowed him not only to showcase his potential but also to earn a spot in the World Cup squad. The player expressed his gratitude to the Lyon management for their trust.

At the beginning of the tournament, rumors were rife about an alleged rift between Endrick and Carlo Ancelotti. The striker, who did not feature in the draw against Morocco and saw very little time against Haiti and Scotland, put all doubts to rest. According to him, Ancelotti is an experienced professional who always puts the team's interests above personal ones.

Ancelotti's tactics and future plans

"He is a great coach and knows exactly what he is doing. Ancelotti makes the best decisions for the team, not for the fans or for Endrick," the young striker noted. The coach's advice to be patient paid off, and Endrick's appearance against Japan proved decisive in changing the outcome of the match.

Having now secured a spot in the round of 16 with the Brazilian national team, the player is looking forward to returning to Madrid after the tournament. This is good news for Real Madrid fans, as Endrick, having gained experience and mental toughness on loan, is expected to strengthen the 'Royal Club's' attacking line next season.

As a reminder, Endrick's transfer and his adaptation process in Madrid have been in the spotlight of the European sports press. His confident performance for the national team has further strengthened the trust of the Real Madrid management in him.

EndrickReal MadridCarlo AncelottiBrazilWorld Cup
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