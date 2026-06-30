Preparations Begin for Progress MS-35 Cargo Ship Launch at Baikonur

An important stage has begun at the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the delivery of the next cargo to the International Space Station (ISS). Russia's Progress MS-35 cargo ship has been taken out of long-term storage and is being prepared for final pre-flight tests. This mission is of strategic importance in providing space researchers with necessary resources and technical equipment. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the press services of Roskosmos and the Energia rocket-space corporation, technical work began on June 30, 2026, in the assembly and testing building. The vehicle had been in special storage (preservation) since April of this year. Now, engineers and specialists are re-checking all the ship's systems.

In the first stage of preparation, Energia corporation specialists visually inspected the ship and confirmed the integrity of its hull and critical components. In particular, the condition of the solar panels, which serve as the energy source in space, and their deployment mechanisms were meticulously checked. Additionally, initial tests on the functionality of onboard systems were successfully completed.

Technical tests and radio system control

The next stage, which will continue until the end of July, involves more complex technological processes. The Progress MS-35 will be placed in a special anechoic chamber. This is necessary to simulate space conditions and determine how the ship's radio-technical equipment operates.

During the tests in the anechoic chamber, the following systems will be checked:

The ship's control systems and navigation equipment;

Antennas establishing communication with the ground center;

Automated radio systems ensuring approach and docking with the International Space Station.

The Baikonur Cosmodrome, located in the Central Asian region, remains a primary gateway for global astronautics. Progress series ships are known for their reliability, delivering fuel, oxygen, food, and equipment necessary for scientific experiments to the ISS.

According to ixbt.com, if all tests are successful, the ship will launch into space on schedule. Currently, specialists are paying particular attention to the safety of every detail, as any small malfunction in space can pose a risk to massive projects.