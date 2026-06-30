NVIDIA Rival Etched Becomes a $5 Billion Company

Etched, a startup fighting NVIDIA's hegemony in the AI chip market, has reported its latest successes. The company announced that the first chips manufactured by TSMC have successfully passed testing and that it has already built a $1 billion order pipeline. This indicator shows that the young company's technological potential is highly valued by investors and major customers. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Etched refers to its products as "frontier inference clusters." These are not just chips, but integrated systems including specialized server racks and software. The company promises that these systems will make the AI response process (inference) faster, cheaper, and more energy-efficient than competitors. Currently, these systems are being tested by initial customers.

A revolutionary approach to the inference process

In the field of AI, "inference" is the process of a model generating a response after a user sends a request. Currently, this process remains the largest expense and technical barrier for AI companies. Etched has attracted significant market interest precisely because it focuses on solving this problem. Startup founders Gavin Uberti and Robert Vachen left Harvard University to lay the foundation for this project.

In December, the company completed an undisclosed $500 million investment round, bringing its market valuation to $5 billion. To date, the total amount of funds raised is $800 million. This is a sign of immense financial confidence for new players in a market dominated by giants like NVIDIA.

Famous investors and market conjuncture

The list of Etched investors is also noteworthy. Among them are "pillars" of the AI world such as Andrej Karpathy, Geoffrey Hinton, and Fei-Fei Li, as well as billionaires Stanley Druckenmiller and Peter Thiel. Interestingly, in 2023, the company struggled to attract investors and even came close to bankruptcy. At that time, investors trusted universal GPUs more than specialized chips.

Now the situation has completely changed. According to TechCrunch, other AI chip manufacturers are also centers of great interest. For example, Cerebras made a successful stock market debut, and Groq recently raised $650 million in investment. Even tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have begun developing their own proprietary chips.

The fact that OpenAI has announced its first custom chip in partnership with Broadcom shows how intense the competition in the field has become. The success of startups like Etched indicates that AI infrastructure will become even more specialized and efficient in the future.