New BlackBerry-style smartphone: Clicks Communicator showcases its capabilities

While touchscreens dominate the smartphone market, new hope has emerged for users loyal to physical keyboards. The startup Clicks Technology has released a new video review of its Clicks Communicator smartphone, inspired by BlackBerry devices. This device is aimed not only at nostalgia enthusiasts but also at professionals who work extensively with text. According to Techcrunch.com, reports that.

First unveiled at the CES exhibition in Las Vegas in January of this year, the Clicks Communicator primarily aims to provide convenience for users actively working with email and messages. According to TechCrunch, the device is priced at 499 dollars and blends modern technology with a classic button interface.

Unique technical specifications and innovations

The Clicks Communicator is not just a copy of the old BlackBerry, but includes a number of unique innovations. The "Signal Light" function located on the side of the device allows users to identify messages from specific contacts or apps through various colors and light signals. This helps avoid missing important notifications without constantly looking at the screen.

The device's technical capabilities are also adapted to modern user needs. It features a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a physical SIM card slot (alongside eSIM), a microSD card slot expandable up to 2 TB, and a dedicated mechanical button for flight mode. Additionally, users can customize the smartphone's back panel according to their taste.

Digital detox and software

Today, many users are trying to break their addiction to social networks and games. The Clicks Communicator could be a convenient choice for this group of people. Although the device runs on the Android operating system, the company has introduced a minimalistic interface in partnership with Niagara Launcher. This reduces distractions and allows focus on primary work tools.

In the newly released video, the company demonstrated the pre-production hardware and internal software of the device. Experts note that the button presses are sufficiently "clicky," providing the sensation familiar to BlackBerry users. The developers are currently working on further optimizing the actuation pressure of the keys for those who prefer fast typing.

Clicks Communicator smartphones are planned to be delivered to customers starting from the fourth quarter of this year. In future videos, the company promises to provide detailed information about other unique features of the device, including Prompt Key, Message Hub, and touch keyboard capabilities.