Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov's goal against DR Congo has been recognized as the most beautiful goal of the World Cup.

In the 10th minute of the match, the experienced striker was the first to reach a ball delivered into the opponent's penalty area. Despite being at a very sharp angle, he finished the chance with great skill.

Shomurodov beat the goalkeeper with a delicate strike

Instead of powering the ball, Eldor Shomurodov anticipated the opponent goalkeeper's movement. The striker chipped the ball over the keeper in a "parachute" style into the back of the net.

This strike not only opened the scoring but also became one of the most brilliant episodes of the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup.

FIFA highly praised the goal, describing it as a model of precision and execution skill.

"Calculated to the centimeter and perfectly executed, this goal was the brightest moment of Uzbekistan's World Cup debut," FIFA commented.

Outshining goals from world stars

Shomurodov's goal was highly rated by fans and experts. The Uzbekistan captain's strike prevailed in the final selection over goals from world football stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior.

This result once again showed that Eldor Shomurodov is not only the team leader but a striker capable of performing at a high level in decisive situations.

An unforgettable moment of Uzbekistan's debut

The first appearance of the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup is of historical significance. Shomurodov's goal against DR Congo has become one of the symbolic and most memorable events of this debut.

The captain's delicate strike brought great joy to Uzbek football fans and further brightened the national team's presence on the world stage.

There is no doubt that this goal by Eldor Shomurodov will be remembered for many years as one of the most beautiful and important goals in the history of Uzbekistan football.