The process of launching the first power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Turkey's largest project toward energy independence, has reached a decisive stage. This massive facility, being built by Russia's Rosatom State Corporation, is expected to begin full-capacity operation in 2026. This was announced by Anton Dedusenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, at the NPPES specialized forum held in Istanbul. According to Ixbt.com news reports.

Within the framework of the project, construction work on the first power unit is nearly complete. Specialists are currently loading heat-simulating assemblies into the reactor, which is a critical part of the technological process. According to Ixbt.com, cold hydraulic tests are currently being conducted in the reactor. These tests are a mandatory stage to confirm the power unit's readiness for operation.

Technological Processes and Future Plans

Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev previously stated that the first unit was planned to be launched in the fall of this year. However, taking into account extensive testing and safety measures, 2026 has been set as the main launch year. Anton Dedusenko emphasized that every stage implemented in the first unit paves the way for the construction and launch of the remaining three power units.

The Turkish government aims to stabilize the country's electricity needs by transitioning to nuclear energy. The Akkuyu NPP project is equipped with VVER reactors of the 3+ generation based on Russian design, which is considered one of the safest and most modern technologies in the world. The project envisions the construction of a total of four power units.

Project Capacity and Regional Significance

The capacity of each power unit is 1,200 MW. Once all four units are fully operational, the plant is expected to cover nearly 10 percent of Turkey's total electricity consumption. Currently, the company has obtained the official permit to begin commissioning and adjustment work on the second power unit.

Considering that nuclear energy is also a relevant topic for Uzbekistan, the Turkish experience is being closely monitored by regional experts. The Akkuyu project is a strategic facility that could change the energy map not only for Turkey but for the entire region. Rosatom specialists continue work in compliance with all international safety standards.

In conclusion, 2026 will open a new page in Turkey's history. The Akkuyu NPP is not only a technological achievement but also a major ecological project serving to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the fight against climate change. Thousands of engineers and workers are working day and night at the construction site.