UEFA Fines English Clubs: Chelsea and Newcastle Breach Financial Rules

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced serious sanctions against several leading clubs for violating financial sustainability regulations. Four representatives of the English Premier League — Chelsea, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa — have been hit with heavy fines for exceeding the limits set by the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB). This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the UEFA report, these teams were found guilty of breaching the 70% squad cost ratio. This rule is designed to limit the share of players' wages and transfer costs relative to a club's total revenue. The investigations were based on financial reports submitted for the 2025 calendar year.

Special Agreement for Newcastle and Juventus

The harshest sanctions were applied to Newcastle and Italy's Juventus. These teams signed a three-year special settlement agreement with UEFA. Newcastle was fined a total of 10 million euros for violating the "football earnings rule." Of this, 7 million euros are conditional; the club may avoid paying this amount if it adheres to financial discipline in the coming years.

The clubs must fully regularize their financial situation by the 2028-29 season. During this period, they will remain under UEFA supervision and are required to improve their indicators annually. Otherwise, the teams risk being excluded from European competitions.

The Situation of Aston Villa and Chelsea

Aston Villa suffered the largest financial loss — the Birmingham-based club will pay a total fine of 22.5 million euros. Additionally, restrictions on registering new players for UEFA competitions have been imposed on this club and France's Strasbourg. This could be a serious blow to Aston Villa, as the team is currently competing in the Champions League.

Chelsea escaped with a relatively smaller fine of 3 million euros. UEFA experts noted that the London club and Aston Villa have shown positive dynamics in recent reports. Consequently, part of their fines were designated as conditional, and penalties will be mitigated if the clubs continue to reduce expenditures until 2026.

Overall, the list of clubs penalized by UEFA is quite extensive:

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest (England)

OGC Nice, RC Strasbourg (France)

AEK Athens (Greece)

ACF Fiorentina (Italy)

Fenerbahce SK (Turkey)

These sanctions indicate that the financial "fair play" system in European football is becoming even stricter. Now, clubs must not only be active in the transfer market but also strictly control the balance between their income and expenses. Otherwise, even the wealthiest clubs could be deprived of participation on the international stage.