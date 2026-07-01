WC 2026: Mbappe draws level with Messi after brace against Sweden

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe had another brilliant performance at the 2026 World Cup. The 27-year-old forward was named man of the match in the Round of 32 clash against Sweden.

Didier Deschamps' men secured a convincing 3-0 victory to advance to the quarter-finals. Mbappe became the main hero of the win by scoring a brace.

Mbappe opened the scoring at the end of the first half

The first half was dominated by France. Although the 'Les Bleus' created numerous dangerous chances, they only managed to breach the Swedish defense at the end of the first half.

In the 45th minute, Mbappe received the ball in the opponent's penalty area and opened the scoring with a precise strike. Early in the second half, Bradley Barcola extended the French lead.

In the 74th minute, Mbappe punished the Swedish defense once again, scoring his second goal of the match and France's third.

Goal tally in the tournament reaches six

Following the brace against Sweden, Kylian Mbappe's goal count at WC 2026 has reached six. With this, the French forward has drawn level with Lionel Messi in the race for the tournament's top scorer.

Mbappe had also been consistently finding the net during the group stage. The next two goals scored in the first play-off match make him one of the primary contenders for the 'Golden Boot'.

France maintains a perfect record in the tournament

The France national team has won all four of its matches at the World Cup. With immense attacking potential, high speed, and strong internal competition, the team is proving to be one of the tournament favorites.

In the match against Sweden, the French maintained full control, leaving the opponent with no serious opportunities. Mbappe's two goals once again demonstrated that the team captain is fulfilling his leadership role in decisive matches.

Quarter-final opponent: Paraguay

The France national team will face Paraguay in the Round of 16. The South American side advanced after defeating Germany in a penalty shootout in the previous round.

Didier Deschamps' team is seen as the favorite for the next match. However, in the knockout stages, every mistake carries a high price. France's main hope remains Kylian Mbappe, who has scored six goals in the tournament.