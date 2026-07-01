Collusion Behind Memory Market Crisis: Samsung, Hynix, and Micron Sued

·31·Technology
Collusion Behind Memory Market Crisis: Samsung, Hynix, and Micron Sued

The rise in memory chip prices and the decrease in supply in the global technology market may have been artificially created. On June 25 of this year, a class-action lawsuit was filed in California against Samsung, Hynix, and Micron. These three giants control nearly 85-90% of the global DRAM and NAND memory market and are accused of price-fixing. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the lawsuit, the companies used their dominant market position to deliberately reduce the production of traditional memory chips. This move was allegedly carried out under the pretext of transitioning to HBM (High Bandwidth Memory), which is critical for AI systems. As a result, a shortage of DDR memory chips for standard computers and devices occurred, leading to an unjustified price increase.

AI Pretext and Production Cuts

According to ixbt.com, the plaintiffs accuse the trio of coordinately reducing DDR memory production under the guise of restructuring their business models. Currently, demand for HBM memory for AI accelerators from companies like NVIDIA is very high, but this should not have had such a sharp impact on memory prices in the mass market segment.

In the Uzbekistan market, an increase in the prices of computer components, particularly RAM, has also been observed in recent months. If the companies' guilt is proven in this trial, it will be viewed as a major conspiracy that directly affected not only the global market but also the wallets of local consumers.

Is History Repeating Itself?

Notably, such "agreements" among memory manufacturers are not happening for the first time. Looking back at history, in the 2000s, Samsung and Hynix admitted to criminal charges regarding price-fixing. At that time, several executives were sentenced to prison, and the companies were fined a total of 731 million dollars.

In that conflict, Micron avoided penalties in exchange for cooperating with the investigation. However, in this class-action suit, all three companies are expected to be under serious pressure. Experts believe that if the court finds the allegations valid, the tech giants could be forced to pay billions of dollars in damages.

So far, representatives of Samsung, Hynix, and Micron have not issued an official response to this claim. This trial is expected to become one of the most sensational events in the tech world in the coming months and could completely change the pricing policy in the memory chip market.

SamsungMicronHynixTechnologyLawsuit
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Unveils Record-Breaking Redmi K90 Ultra: 8550 mAh Battery and Active CoolingXiaomi Unveils Record-Breaking Redmi K90 Ultra: 8550 mAh Battery and Active CoolingToday, 05:21Big Opportunity for Australian Startups: TechCrunch Startup Battlefield ReturnsBig Opportunity for Australian Startups: TechCrunch Startup Battlefield ReturnsToday, 04:28AMD Prepares to Raise Graphics Card Prices: Market Changes Expected in JulyAMD Prepares to Raise Graphics Card Prices: Market Changes Expected in JulyToday, 04:21German brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOSGerman brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOSToday, 03:24Acebeam Introduces Record-Breaking 6400 mAh 21700 BatteryAcebeam Introduces Record-Breaking 6400 mAh 21700 BatteryToday, 02:55OpenClaw AI agent launched on Android and iOS platformsOpenClaw AI agent launched on Android and iOS platformsToday, 02:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000