Xiaomi Unveils Record-Breaking Redmi K90 Ultra: 8550 mAh Battery and Active Cooling

·43·Technology
Xiaomi Unveils Record-Breaking Redmi K90 Ultra: 8550 mAh Battery and Active Cooling

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its next high-performance flagship — the Redmi K90 Ultra. This device aims to be among the most powerful gaming smartphones on the market, not only due to its technical specifications but also its price-to-quality ratio. According to ixbt.com, the new model has already gone on sale in the Chinese market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The smartphone's primary advantage lies in its hardware. The device is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a special D2 graphics chip. Most interestingly, to prevent the system from overheating, the manufacturers have added not only a large vapor chamber but also an active cooling system — a built-in fan. This allows for a stable frame rate even in the most demanding games.

Display and Protection System

The Redmi K90 Ultra features a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The screen provides a 165 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 3500 nits, ensuring a clear image even on sunny days. The body is made of an aluminum frame and meets IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust protection standards.

Xiaomi also used the most modern technologies regarding memory: the device is equipped with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage modules. This guarantees fast game loading and smooth system operation. Users can choose from black, silver, and blue body colors.

Power Capacity and Unique Features

Another unique record of the smartphone is the 8550 mAh battery. Such a massive energy reserve is supported by 100 W fast charging technology. Additionally, other gadgets can be charged via a 22.5 W reverse wired charging function. There is a special mode for gaming enthusiasts: power can be delivered directly to the motherboard, bypassing the battery, which helps extend the battery's lifespan.

Other features of the device are also noteworthy:

  • 50 megapixel main camera;
  • Bose stereo speakers;
  • Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner;
  • Powerful vibration motor;
  • Ability to separately adjust sensitivity for different parts of the screen.
Currently, the base configuration of the Redmi K90 Ultra is valued at approximately 410 US dollars. This model is expected to enter the Uzbekistan market through official or unofficial suppliers in the coming months. With its technical characteristics, it is clear that it will pose serious competition to many expensive flagships on the market.

XiaomiRedmi K90 UltraSnapdragon 8 EliteSmartphoneTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Collusion Behind Memory Market Crisis: Samsung, Hynix, and Micron SuedCollusion Behind Memory Market Crisis: Samsung, Hynix, and Micron SuedToday, 04:56Big Opportunity for Australian Startups: TechCrunch Startup Battlefield ReturnsBig Opportunity for Australian Startups: TechCrunch Startup Battlefield ReturnsToday, 04:28AMD Prepares to Raise Graphics Card Prices: Market Changes Expected in JulyAMD Prepares to Raise Graphics Card Prices: Market Changes Expected in JulyToday, 04:21German brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOSGerman brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOSToday, 03:24Acebeam Introduces Record-Breaking 6400 mAh 21700 BatteryAcebeam Introduces Record-Breaking 6400 mAh 21700 BatteryToday, 02:55OpenClaw AI agent launched on Android and iOS platformsOpenClaw AI agent launched on Android and iOS platformsToday, 02:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth