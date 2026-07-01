Xiaomi Unveils Record-Breaking Redmi K90 Ultra: 8550 mAh Battery and Active Cooling

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its next high-performance flagship — the Redmi K90 Ultra. This device aims to be among the most powerful gaming smartphones on the market, not only due to its technical specifications but also its price-to-quality ratio. According to ixbt.com, the new model has already gone on sale in the Chinese market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The smartphone's primary advantage lies in its hardware. The device is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a special D2 graphics chip. Most interestingly, to prevent the system from overheating, the manufacturers have added not only a large vapor chamber but also an active cooling system — a built-in fan. This allows for a stable frame rate even in the most demanding games.

Display and Protection System

The Redmi K90 Ultra features a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The screen provides a 165 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 3500 nits, ensuring a clear image even on sunny days. The body is made of an aluminum frame and meets IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust protection standards.

Xiaomi also used the most modern technologies regarding memory: the device is equipped with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage modules. This guarantees fast game loading and smooth system operation. Users can choose from black, silver, and blue body colors.

Power Capacity and Unique Features

Another unique record of the smartphone is the 8550 mAh battery. Such a massive energy reserve is supported by 100 W fast charging technology. Additionally, other gadgets can be charged via a 22.5 W reverse wired charging function. There is a special mode for gaming enthusiasts: power can be delivered directly to the motherboard, bypassing the battery, which helps extend the battery's lifespan.

Other features of the device are also noteworthy:

50 megapixel main camera;

Bose stereo speakers;

Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner;

Powerful vibration motor;

Ability to separately adjust sensitivity for different parts of the screen.

Currently, the base configuration of the Redmi K90 Ultra is valued at approximately 410 US dollars. This model is expected to enter the Uzbekistan market through official or unofficial suppliers in the coming months. With its technical characteristics, it is clear that it will pose serious competition to many expensive flagships on the market.