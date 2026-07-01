AMD Prepares to Raise Graphics Card Prices: Market Changes Expected in July

AMD, one of the leading companies producing graphics processors in the computer technology market, plans to review its product prices in the near future. According to insiders and industry experts on the Board Channels forum, the company has warned its partners about price increases for GPU and memory module bundles. This change could directly affect graphics card prices on retail shelves in the coming months. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, AMD has informed major graphics card manufacturers that prices will rise by approximately 10 percent. It is worth noting that giants like AMD and NVIDIA do not sell finished graphics cards, but rather supply special bundles consisting of graphics chips and memory chips to manufacturers (such as ASUS or Sapphire). The price increase of these components determines the cost of the final product.

Who will be affected by the price increase?

Currently, AMD has notified at least four major partners about the new pricing policy. These brands include:

Sapphire

Asus

Vastarmor

XFX

These companies are widely represented in the Uzbekistan market and are the main suppliers of Radeon series graphics cards. The price increase is expected to begin in July. Previous rumors suggested prices could rise by up to 15 percent, but for now, a 10 percent increase remains the most likely scenario.

Since participants of the Board Channels forum usually consist of employees from large factories and system integrators, information from this source is often confirmed. It should be understood that there will be a certain time gap between the price increase for manufacturers and the price change in stores. However, it is almost certain that current prices will not remain for long.

Market Situation and Consequences for Consumers

For users in Uzbekistan, this news means an increase in the cost of assembling computers intended for graphics-intensive tasks — video editing, 3D design, and modern games. If you are planning to buy a Radeon graphics card in the coming months, it may be more economically beneficial to do so before July.

So far, the exact reasons for the price increase have not been provided, but experts link it to logistics costs and global inflation in semiconductor production. It is currently unknown whether NVIDIA will take a similar step, but usually, a price hike by one major market player influences the strategies of competitors.