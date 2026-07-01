AMD Prepares to Raise Graphics Card Prices: Market Changes Expected in July

·22·Technology
AMD Prepares to Raise Graphics Card Prices: Market Changes Expected in July

AMD, one of the leading companies producing graphics processors in the computer technology market, plans to review its product prices in the near future. According to insiders and industry experts on the Board Channels forum, the company has warned its partners about price increases for GPU and memory module bundles. This change could directly affect graphics card prices on retail shelves in the coming months. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, AMD has informed major graphics card manufacturers that prices will rise by approximately 10 percent. It is worth noting that giants like AMD and NVIDIA do not sell finished graphics cards, but rather supply special bundles consisting of graphics chips and memory chips to manufacturers (such as ASUS or Sapphire). The price increase of these components determines the cost of the final product.

Who will be affected by the price increase?

Currently, AMD has notified at least four major partners about the new pricing policy. These brands include:

  • Sapphire
  • Asus
  • Vastarmor
  • XFX
These companies are widely represented in the Uzbekistan market and are the main suppliers of Radeon series graphics cards. The price increase is expected to begin in July. Previous rumors suggested prices could rise by up to 15 percent, but for now, a 10 percent increase remains the most likely scenario.

Since participants of the Board Channels forum usually consist of employees from large factories and system integrators, information from this source is often confirmed. It should be understood that there will be a certain time gap between the price increase for manufacturers and the price change in stores. However, it is almost certain that current prices will not remain for long.

Market Situation and Consequences for Consumers

For users in Uzbekistan, this news means an increase in the cost of assembling computers intended for graphics-intensive tasks — video editing, 3D design, and modern games. If you are planning to buy a Radeon graphics card in the coming months, it may be more economically beneficial to do so before July.

So far, the exact reasons for the price increase have not been provided, but experts link it to logistics costs and global inflation in semiconductor production. It is currently unknown whether NVIDIA will take a similar step, but usually, a price hike by one major market player influences the strategies of competitors.

AMDRadeonGraphics CardTechnologyMarket
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Big Opportunity for Australian Startups: TechCrunch Startup Battlefield ReturnsBig Opportunity for Australian Startups: TechCrunch Startup Battlefield ReturnsToday, 04:28German brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOSGerman brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOSToday, 03:24Acebeam Introduces Record-Breaking 6400 mAh 21700 BatteryAcebeam Introduces Record-Breaking 6400 mAh 21700 BatteryToday, 02:55OpenClaw AI agent launched on Android and iOS platformsOpenClaw AI agent launched on Android and iOS platformsToday, 02:52Titan After Mars: Humanity Plans to Conquer Saturn's MoonTitan After Mars: Humanity Plans to Conquer Saturn's MoonToday, 02:21DeepMind Team That Beat Humans at Poker Now Manages Billions on the Stock MarketDeepMind Team That Beat Humans at Poker Now Manages Billions on the Stock MarketToday, 01:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000