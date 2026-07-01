Autonomous Driving Leader Wayve to Pay Employees $85 Million

Wayve, a UK-based startup developing AI-powered autonomous driving systems, has announced an $85 million share buyback (tender offer) program for its employees. This move allows company employees to convert a portion of their equity stakes into cash. Wayve is currently valued at $8.5 billion, making it one of the most valuable AI startups in Europe. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

This financial operation is supported by the company's existing and new investors. According to TechCrunch, the company's prestige has grown further following a $1.2 billion Series D investment round in February. In that round, tech giants such as Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Uber invested heavily in the Wayve project. This is the second major liquidity event in the company's history, the first having taken place in May 2024.

Talent Retention Strategy

This method used by Wayve is part of a growing trend among modern AI startups. To prevent employees from moving to competitors or starting their own projects, companies are providing them with opportunities to realize gains without waiting years for an IPO. This serves as a strong motivation, especially for high-skilled engineers.

In recent months, other prominent AI startups such as ElevenLabs, Decagon, and Linear have also conducted similar tender offers for their employees. Investors are willing to buy shares in companies with such high growth rates, believing that the value of these businesses will increase several times over in the future.

Unique Technological Approach

Unlike its competitors, Wayve's autonomous driving system does not rely on high-definition (HD) maps. The software developed by the company is based entirely on neural networks, learning to drive through experience much like a human. Such a "universal driver" model can theoretically operate in any country, under any weather conditions, and in various car models without additional configuration.

The company's future plans are also ambitious. By the end of this year, Wayve plans to test robotaxi services in partnership with Uber. Additionally, an agreement has been reached to integrate this AI system into Nissan's next-generation vehicles starting in 2027. The company's workforce has now exceeded 1,200 employees, doubling since last year.