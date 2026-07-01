Autonomous Driving Leader Wayve to Pay Employees $85 Million

·18·Technology
Autonomous Driving Leader Wayve to Pay Employees $85 Million

Wayve, a UK-based startup developing AI-powered autonomous driving systems, has announced an $85 million share buyback (tender offer) program for its employees. This move allows company employees to convert a portion of their equity stakes into cash. Wayve is currently valued at $8.5 billion, making it one of the most valuable AI startups in Europe. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

This financial operation is supported by the company's existing and new investors. According to TechCrunch, the company's prestige has grown further following a $1.2 billion Series D investment round in February. In that round, tech giants such as Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Uber invested heavily in the Wayve project. This is the second major liquidity event in the company's history, the first having taken place in May 2024.

Talent Retention Strategy

This method used by Wayve is part of a growing trend among modern AI startups. To prevent employees from moving to competitors or starting their own projects, companies are providing them with opportunities to realize gains without waiting years for an IPO. This serves as a strong motivation, especially for high-skilled engineers.

In recent months, other prominent AI startups such as ElevenLabs, Decagon, and Linear have also conducted similar tender offers for their employees. Investors are willing to buy shares in companies with such high growth rates, believing that the value of these businesses will increase several times over in the future.

Unique Technological Approach

Unlike its competitors, Wayve's autonomous driving system does not rely on high-definition (HD) maps. The software developed by the company is based entirely on neural networks, learning to drive through experience much like a human. Such a "universal driver" model can theoretically operate in any country, under any weather conditions, and in various car models without additional configuration.

The company's future plans are also ambitious. By the end of this year, Wayve plans to test robotaxi services in partnership with Uber. Additionally, an agreement has been reached to integrate this AI system into Nissan's next-generation vehicles starting in 2027. The company's workforce has now exceeded 1,200 employees, doubling since last year.

WayveArtificial IntelligenceAutonomous VehiclesMicrosoftNVIDIA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US Lifts Export Restrictions on Anthropic's Most Powerful AI ModelsUS Lifts Export Restrictions on Anthropic's Most Powerful AI ModelsToday, 07:21Xiaomi Unveils Record-Breaking Redmi K90 Ultra: 8550 mAh Battery and Active CoolingXiaomi Unveils Record-Breaking Redmi K90 Ultra: 8550 mAh Battery and Active CoolingToday, 05:21Collusion Behind Memory Market Crisis: Samsung, Hynix, and Micron SuedCollusion Behind Memory Market Crisis: Samsung, Hynix, and Micron SuedToday, 04:56Big Opportunity for Australian Startups: TechCrunch Startup Battlefield ReturnsBig Opportunity for Australian Startups: TechCrunch Startup Battlefield ReturnsToday, 04:28AMD Prepares to Raise Graphics Card Prices: Market Changes Expected in JulyAMD Prepares to Raise Graphics Card Prices: Market Changes Expected in JulyToday, 04:21German brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOSGerman brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOSToday, 03:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth